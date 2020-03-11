PSU news by
Students Grow Restless While Waiting For Penn State Coronavirus Announcement

By Matt DiSanto
3/11/20 1:37 pm

As Penn Staters are just days away from supposedly returning to campus from spring break, more and more are growing frustrated waiting for communication from the university on its response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of schools across the country, including Harvard, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Maryland, have announced plans to lengthen spring break while teaching students exclusively through online classes, with some going so far as to throw in the towel altogether and suspend the semester.

Naturally, Penn State students took to Twitter to voice their frustrations regarding the university’s lack of communication.

As you can see, the folks are pissed. Buckle up, Penn State. We might be waiting for a while.

Matt DiSanto

Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

