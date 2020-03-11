Students Grow Restless While Waiting For Penn State Coronavirus Announcement
As Penn Staters are just days away from supposedly returning to campus from spring break, more and more are growing frustrated waiting for communication from the university on its response to the global coronavirus outbreak.
Dozens of schools across the country, including Harvard, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Maryland, have announced plans to lengthen spring break while teaching students exclusively through online classes, with some going so far as to throw in the towel altogether and suspend the semester.
Naturally, Penn State students took to Twitter to voice their frustrations regarding the university’s lack of communication.
Penn state loves being reactive to everything instead of proactive— Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) March 11, 2020
I will be calling on President Eric Barron & Provost Nick Jones to RESIGN if even ONE PERSON contracts Coronavirus in the University Park area. @penn_state— marge (@margegram56) March 11, 2020
I can’t imagine living beyond driving distance and just… not knowing??? One of the largest public universities in the nation with kids from all over, and they haven’t said a word. They love them some chaos, don’t they?!?!— Mitch Stewart (@mitchystew) March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020
Enjoying spring break hiding in my house waiting to hear from psu on the now-declared pandemic like pic.twitter.com/MClZnKOUAE— Sarah (@smgrebs_) March 11, 2020
As you can see, the folks are pissed. Buckle up, Penn State. We might be waiting for a while.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus
Penn State is the latest university to cancel in-person classes for the time being due to the coronavirus.
Penn State Hockey To Play Minnesota In Big Ten Semifinal Round
Minnesota beat Notre Dame in the best-of-three quarterfinal round, so the Gophers will travel to Pegula Ice Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Send this to a friend
Comments