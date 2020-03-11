Students Grow Restless While Waiting For Penn State Coronavirus Announcement

As Penn Staters are just days away from supposedly returning to campus from spring break, more and more are growing frustrated waiting for communication from the university on its response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of schools across the country, including Harvard, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Maryland, have announced plans to lengthen spring break while teaching students exclusively through online classes, with some going so far as to throw in the towel altogether and suspend the semester.

Naturally, Penn State students took to Twitter to voice their frustrations regarding the university’s lack of communication.

.@penn_state strat comm will be the last school to make a decision, as per usual, as most students plan to return to campus in the next 2-3 days. They’ve done nothing except debunk false reports. A completely incompetent response to 50k paying students. — Mitch Stewart (@mitchystew) March 11, 2020

Thank God we get a music video rather than a Coronavirus decision! — marge (@margegram56) March 11, 2020

Penn state loves being reactive to everything instead of proactive — Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) March 11, 2020

I will be calling on President Eric Barron & Provost Nick Jones to RESIGN if even ONE PERSON contracts Coronavirus in the University Park area. @penn_state — marge (@margegram56) March 11, 2020

I can’t imagine living beyond driving distance and just… not knowing??? One of the largest public universities in the nation with kids from all over, and they haven’t said a word. They love them some chaos, don’t they?!?! — Mitch Stewart (@mitchystew) March 11, 2020

Crazy that we have yet to hear from @penn_state when just about every other university has contacted its students. Out of staters like me who have a flight back to campus Sunday really need more info. This is ridiculous. — Lilah Cook (@lilahcookpsu) March 11, 2020

Sooooo @penn_state are we coming back on Monday or not? — HILARIous (@hilaripaige) March 11, 2020

hi @penn_state i’m currently studying abroad in spain- can you let me know what’s going on? would be nice to know if I get to stay or have to leave — Christina (@stinaflowerss) March 11, 2020

@penn_state if y’all are cancelling: can you make it clear if we will be refunded partial room and board, meal plan points, as well as if we will be able to get into our dorms to get belongings? — madalyn lucille (@MaddieBonk) March 11, 2020

if the prestigious boro can have their spring break extended, I think penn state should one up them and just pay my tuition — Sannin (@lazyyye) March 11, 2020

me waiting for Penn State to cancel classes so I can sleep in after Spring Break pic.twitter.com/TMrccZxGQc — tori (@toriichristine) March 11, 2020

So umm if Penn State gets shut down and moves to online classes only, do I get a refund on my expensive ass room and board??????? — Mary Stager (@mary_stager) March 11, 2020

Enjoying spring break hiding in my house waiting to hear from psu on the now-declared pandemic like pic.twitter.com/MClZnKOUAE — Sarah (@smgrebs_) March 11, 2020

@penn_state TELL ME WHEN I AM COMING BACK TO SCHOOL — payton arsenault (@paytonarsenault) March 11, 2020

@penn_state i left all my good bra’s in my dorm. can i get them back before you close plssss — ill regret this (@morgannfusco) March 11, 2020

@penn_state Don’t make classes online pls . I’m tryna see my gang. — kaj (@KavondJones) March 11, 2020

Me to penn state pic.twitter.com/creRgT1U2u — blake (@blaketmac) March 11, 2020

@penn_state listen y’all, I need to know before I fly back across the country. — Mountain Madds (@MountainMadds) March 11, 2020

Ya know what, @penn_state. I’m so down. Let’s be the bad boys of the big ten. If you can’t stay learn because of a lil “CoWoNaViWuS” you don’t deserve the degree. Let’s get this education. #WeAre — Christian Katt (@CKattSports) March 11, 2020

As you can see, the folks are pissed. Buckle up, Penn State. We might be waiting for a while.

