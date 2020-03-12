PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

‘Penn State Basketball Is Cursed’: Fans Mourn Loss Of March Madness

By Matt DiSanto
3/12/20 4:52 pm

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the NCAA has canceled all of its winter and spring championships — including the 2020 men’s basketball tournament — to preventatively combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was understandably devastating for Penn State wrestling and hockey fans, but the decision certainly hit Penn State men’s basketball fans the hardest. After all, the Nittany Lions produced their most successful season since the 1990s only to see it cut short by unforeseen circumstances.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of this year’s March Madness tournament and collectively pour one out for the Penn State hoops fan in all of us.


A couple of fans were even bold enough to proclaim the Nittany Lions’ as this year’s de facto champions following their most successful season in decades.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Suspends Admitted Student Programs, Campus Visits Until April 6

Admissions also stated it would remain flexible and “continue accepting student application materials up to May 1, 2020” to accommodate students impacted by the outbreak.

Penn State Announces Temporary Housing Access Hours During Campus Closure

The Killers To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center October 6

Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus

Penn State is the latest university to cancel in-person classes for the time being due to the coronavirus.

Big Ten Cancels All Sports For Remainder Of Year Due To Coronavirus

And now, sports are done for the rest of the school year at Penn State and across the Big Ten.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend