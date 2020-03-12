‘Penn State Basketball Is Cursed’: Fans Mourn Loss Of March Madness
In case you’ve been living under a rock, the NCAA has canceled all of its winter and spring championships — including the 2020 men’s basketball tournament — to preventatively combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The news was understandably devastating for Penn State wrestling and hockey fans, but the decision certainly hit Penn State men’s basketball fans the hardest. After all, the Nittany Lions produced their most successful season since the 1990s only to see it cut short by unforeseen circumstances.
Naturally, fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of this year’s March Madness tournament and collectively pour one out for the Penn State hoops fan in all of us.
March 12, 2020
My heart and soul lies with Penn State Basketball. Best season in years and this happens. Heartbreaking— Andrew Flatley (@APFlatley) March 12, 2020
A couple of fans were even bold enough to proclaim the Nittany Lions’ as this year’s de facto champions following their most successful season in decades.
