‘Penn State Basketball Is Cursed’: Fans Mourn Loss Of March Madness

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the NCAA has canceled all of its winter and spring championships — including the 2020 men’s basketball tournament — to preventatively combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was understandably devastating for Penn State wrestling and hockey fans, but the decision certainly hit Penn State men’s basketball fans the hardest. After all, the Nittany Lions produced their most successful season since the 1990s only to see it cut short by unforeseen circumstances.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of this year’s March Madness tournament and collectively pour one out for the Penn State hoops fan in all of us.

Penn state basketball is good for the first time in 25 years and March madness gets cancelled shit ain’t fair man pic.twitter.com/Zk3BSjEbiE — Will (@simmons_szn) March 12, 2020

The one time Rutgers and Penn State have good basketball teams the NCAA tournament gets cancelled — Eight Twenty-Four (@50shadezoftae) March 12, 2020

My heart and soul lies with Penn State Basketball. Best season in years and this happens. Heartbreaking — Andrew Flatley (@APFlatley) March 12, 2020

I completely:

-understand

-am gutted for Lamar Stevens and Penn State basketball https://t.co/Ice4PA8nzs — Stephen Pianovich (@SPianovich) March 12, 2020

And with that, the best Penn State basketball team that ever existed is retired. https://t.co/1zAqB2kTmq — Erik (@Erikstotle) March 12, 2020

Penn State basketball finally being decent was a bridge too far https://t.co/Crv1xarwKI — definitely not goinghard_inger (@LargePetroleum) March 12, 2020

Penn State Basketball and the Flyers are having the best seasons of my lifetime so you know a global pandemic had to roll through and cancel the seasons lmao pic.twitter.com/drLtCx91oa — Jeff Cappello (@jeffgoodt) March 12, 2020

#PennState did not work this hard to become a basketball school this year just for the coronavirus to cancel everything. — Madison Crossley Baer (@MadisonCrossley) March 12, 2020

I was looking forward to watching Penn State basketball play in the tournament for the first time in years https://t.co/FcbnZv5wnH — jake jyllenjaw (@carmenacaputo) March 12, 2020

Penn State has a decent men's basketball team once and they shut down the whole Tournament. — DJ Gallo (@DJGalloEtc) March 12, 2020

Welp Penn State basketball, twas a hell of a run. You brought a lot of energy to happy valley and I wish you would be reward with an NCAA tournament appearance



But with Duke and Kansas officially dropping out, that won’t happen. Maybe later on, but it seems unlikely — Owen Abbey (@theowenabbey) March 12, 2020



the coronavirus watching all of the chaos that it’s causing pic.twitter.com/7uvxaJQ3Ro — Mitch Stewart (@mitchystew) March 12, 2020

Penn State becomes a basketball school and they cancel the NCAA tournament — Von (@King_Vonn1) March 12, 2020

Penn State basketball being good caused such a monumental shift in the universe that it allowed the coronavirus to happen. Prove me wrong. https://t.co/ze1kzOvUxV — John McHugh (@J_McHugh21) March 12, 2020

Penn State basketball is truly cursed — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) March 12, 2020

I’m sorry, everyone. Penn State being good at basketball broke everything. https://t.co/RuySHhp4tp — Daniel Spevak (@D_Spevak) March 12, 2020

And thus concludes what can only be described as The Most Penn State Basketball Season in the history of Penn State Basketball — Jake (@Flops165B) March 12, 2020

Penn State basketball is good for one season and all hell breaks loose and the NCAA cancels everything. smh — Fred Mansfield (@FredMansfield) March 12, 2020

Penn State Basketball was just too powerful this year https://t.co/N0iGEr4Z38 — Justin Slovin (@Justinslovin) March 12, 2020

I just called PSU Athletics to let them know I'm thankful for our men's and women's basketball teams and all their efforts this season. Call them and let them know we appreciate them an wish them all the best moving forward in these tough times #PennState #WeAre #climbwithus pic.twitter.com/msCtRDBuaZ — Michael Straw (@MDStrawPSU) March 12, 2020

My entire life for Penn State basketball to be relevant. My entire friggin life and now no tourney — Ryan G (@r_garb) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus Was Just Invented To Make Sure Penn State Didn't Win The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament — long haired freaky people (@kspearly) March 12, 2020

When will Penn State Basketball catch a break? — Brian Prewitt (@brprewitt) March 12, 2020

As far as I’m concerned…Penn State’s all-time leading scorer. Thanks for everything stix and good luck in the league. @LamarStevens11 the best to ever put on a Penn State basketball uniform. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/TnKGt2Si8h — Nick Kreiser (@nkreiser04) March 12, 2020

A couple of fans were even bold enough to proclaim the Nittany Lions’ as this year’s de facto champions following their most successful season in decades.

Penn State basketball is your 2020 co-National Champion.



Tell the banner guy to make another one. https://t.co/BE5o5mGroV — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) March 12, 2020

Penn State basketball 2020 National Champions. No way around it. https://t.co/rcEeXPg19E — Weigs (@CWeigs) March 12, 2020

Penn State Basketball just became the 1994 Montreal Expos https://t.co/VvuHV2BbkB — Bill Gerrity (@BG_CHILLEN) March 12, 2020

I need to get a 2020 Penn State basketball national champions jersey — Steve Zipf (@Zipfcode) March 12, 2020

