Cafe 210 West Postpones Annual ’55 Days Of Cafe’ Promotion

Cafe 210 West has postponed its popular “55 Days of Cafe” promotion until further notice.

The bar has run the end-of-the-school-year promotion annually since 2008, but this year’s has been postponed due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Any further updates may be found here. pic.twitter.com/BjEoqLt9Tb — Café 210 West (@Cafe210West) March 13, 2020

“Cafe 210 West will remain open for normal business hours while taking the necessary steps to protect all staff and patrons,” the bar said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Thank you for your understanding, and please stay safe.”

At the end of each spring semester, students 21 and older take on the “55 Days of Cafe” marathon challenge by, well, going to Cafe for 55 consecutive days. The marathon event’s specific dates have changed year-to-year in order to accomodate graduation, but those who participate essentially have to buy one drink at Cafe for 55 straight days. There are typically “free days” allotted throughout the second half of the semester — including graduation weekend and Easter, if applicable — but the premise is the same every year.

55 Days of Cafe is the bar’s signature event and very popular among of-age Penn State students, but it won’t take place in any capacity this year. Students have been strongly advised not to return to State College or Penn State’s campus anyway as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the United States. At this time, all classes at Penn State will take place remotely until April 6.

Mikey Mandarino

