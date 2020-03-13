Reports: NCAA To Grant Spring Athletes Extra Year Of Eligibility

One day after cancelling remaining winter and spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has granted spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, according to multiple reports.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, the NCAA will also consider issues for winter athletes who saw their seasons cut short just before national championships were expected to take place.

NCAA letter to membership on winter sports: "The committee will also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport student-athletes who were unable to participate in conference and NCAA championships…" — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 13, 2020

Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer and Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman all reported similar news.

I’m told the NCAA will work through formal language re: eligibility for players in winter/spring sports over the coming days/weeks. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 12, 2020

Players in spring sports get another year of eligibility.



NCAA looking into what to do with those who played winter sports. https://t.co/7YXwFpV4pM — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020

Because of this new development, fans in Happy Valley may not have seen the end of some of their favorite athletes.

Men’s lacrosse stars Grant Ament, Mac O’Keefe, Colby Kneese, and Dylan Foulds, among others, have the option to come back for the 2021 season.

Baseball seniors Gavin Homer and Jacob Padilla will have the chance to come back after a strong start to the 2020 campaign; the same can be said for softball’s Destiny Weber.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

