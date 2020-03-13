Reports: NCAA To Grant Spring Athletes Extra Year Of Eligibility
One day after cancelling remaining winter and spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has granted spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, according to multiple reports.
According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, the NCAA will also consider issues for winter athletes who saw their seasons cut short just before national championships were expected to take place.
Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer and Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman all reported similar news.
Because of this new development, fans in Happy Valley may not have seen the end of some of their favorite athletes.
Men’s lacrosse stars Grant Ament, Mac O’Keefe, Colby Kneese, and Dylan Foulds, among others, have the option to come back for the 2021 season.
Baseball seniors Gavin Homer and Jacob Padilla will have the chance to come back after a strong start to the 2020 campaign; the same can be said for softball’s Destiny Weber.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
