Lamar Stevens Discusses NCAA Tournament, Heartbreak On SportsCenter

Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens joined SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt late Sunday night to discuss the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and the premature end to his Penn State career.

When news broke that the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stevens was understandably heartbroken because of the realization that he had unknowingly played his last game as a Nittany Lion. While he remains upset, he took some time over the weekend to reflect on everything that he was able to accomplish in college

“After figuring out the news I was definitely heartbroken,” Stevens said. “I have been able to take a few days to just be around my family, friends, and loved ones. After the few days I have come to the conclusion that I am still grateful for my experience. I was definitely hurt with the way the season ended, but I had an amazing four years. I have so much to be grateful for. Although it ended in a way I didn’t want it to, I still have a lot to be happy and proud of in my experiences.”

Stevens returned to Penn State for his senior season with intent on guiding his team to an NCAA Tournament berth, which is one of the reasons it stings so badly for him.

“That was my sole reason for coming back,” Stevens said. “I was excited to do that for Coach Chambers and the Penn State Nittany Lion community. That was my only goal. I felt like the individual stuff, it wasn’t about that for me at all. It was solely getting this team to the tournament and taking this team to places it hasn’t been.”

Despite not being able to play in the tournament, Stevens hopes that the 2019-2020 Penn State men’s basketball team is remembered as a tournament team for all that it accomplished.

“I think that our resume speaks for itself,” he said. “Reaching the highest school ranking in history at a point in time during the year. I think there is a lot to be proud about. There is still a lot to talk about, hopefully that we are still in that conversation as being a tournament team even though we weren’t able to play.”

Van Pelt and Stevens ended the segment with a laugh, as Van Pelt explained how he’s happy he won’t have to see Stevens go up against his alma mater Maryland anymore.

” I am so happy to not see No. 11 in a Penn State jersey,” Van Pelt said jokingly. “You brought it every night and I know you’re going to bring it to the league as well.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

My Sad, Strange, & Convoluted Return To My Dorm Coronavirus or not — no on-campus resident should feel in danger or unsafe when following guidelines laid out by their university.