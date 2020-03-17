Berkey Creamery Temporarily Closes, Will Continue Selling Ice Cream Online

Following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses Monday, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has temporarily closed its doors to customers until further notice.

“Given the nation’s, Pennsylvania’s and the university’s focus on social distancing in helping to combat coronavirus to protect our community, the university has reluctantly decided to temporarily close the creamery store, effective immediately,” a message on the Creamery’s website reads. “Responses to the coronavirus have been rapidly accelerating, so we can’t predict how long we will be closed, but aim to continue to sell via wholesale and e-commerce.”

Despite the closure, the Creamery will continue processing ice cream, selling it online (read: e-commerce), and shipping it across the continental United States. The store will still be moving forward with its Flavor Madness bracket in the coming weeks, so at least you’ll get fill out one bracket this month.

“Our top priority at the Penn State Creamery is the safety of our customers and our staff,” the Creamery wrote on Facebook Monday. “As a food service facility, we have strict protocols in place for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, and we have continued that vigilance in the wake of the coronavirus. However, in-person sales must be suspended at this time.”

The Creamery’s decision to close follows a busy weekend of retail sales that saw a horde of Penn Staters pack inside its doors and throw social distancing to the wind.

If you’re going to be stuck at home, it might as well be with some Creamery ice cream pic.twitter.com/4V65EyNcjl — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 15, 2020

After all, nothing says “self-quarantine” like a couple pints of Death by Chocolate and Peachy Paterno, right?

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State To Offer Prorated Housing & Meal Plan Reimbursements Due To Coronavirus Cancellations Penn State is planning to offer prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements due to the financial strain this virtual period poses.