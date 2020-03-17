PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Berkey Creamery Temporarily Closes, Will Continue Selling Ice Cream Online

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
3/17/20 10:47 am

Following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses Monday, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has temporarily closed its doors to customers until further notice.

“Given the nation’s, Pennsylvania’s and the university’s focus on social distancing in helping to combat coronavirus to protect our community, the university has reluctantly decided to temporarily close the creamery store, effective immediately,” a message on the Creamery’s website reads. “Responses to the coronavirus have been rapidly accelerating, so we can’t predict how long we will be closed, but aim to continue to sell via wholesale and e-commerce.”

Despite the closure, the Creamery will continue processing ice cream, selling it online (read: e-commerce), and shipping it across the continental United States. The store will still be moving forward with its Flavor Madness bracket in the coming weeks, so at least you’ll get fill out one bracket this month.

“Our top priority at the Penn State Creamery is the safety of our customers and our staff,” the Creamery wrote on Facebook Monday. “As a food service facility, we have strict protocols in place for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, and we have continued that vigilance in the wake of the coronavirus. However, in-person sales must be suspended at this time.”

The Creamery’s decision to close follows a busy weekend of retail sales that saw a horde of Penn Staters pack inside its doors and throw social distancing to the wind.

After all, nothing says “self-quarantine” like a couple pints of Death by Chocolate and Peachy Paterno, right?

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

My Sad, Strange, & Convoluted Return To My Dorm

Coronavirus or not — no on-campus resident should feel in danger or unsafe when following guidelines laid out by their university.

Penn State Bans All University-Affiliated Travel To United Kingdom, Ireland

Gumby’s Pizza Temporarily Closes Due To Health Code Violations

Penn State To Offer Prorated Housing & Meal Plan Reimbursements Due To Coronavirus Cancellations

Penn State is planning to offer prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements due to the financial strain this virtual period poses.

OS Reviews: Zoom Classes

Things went better than expected on the first day of school at Zoom University.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend