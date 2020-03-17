Peak Boredom: Penn State Athletes Teaming Up To Play Fun Run

It took only one (1) day into the remote learning period, but it looks like Penn Staters everywhere are already bored. In light of all sporting events being canceled for the foreseeable future, it isn’t just fans who miss the thrill of victory and agony of defeat.

Penn State football’s Micah Parsons took to Twitter Monday night to see if anyone wanted to play the classic mobile game “Fun Run” to help pass time away from campus, with spring ball suspended indefinitely.

Man who’s trying to download fun run and go crazy like the old days? — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) March 16, 2020

Three-time NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickal and Penn State hoops star Lamar Stevens were quick to get on board with the idea, tweeting back to Parsons that they’d be willing to give it a go.

Fun Run, which peaked in popularity back in the early 2010s, is a multiplayer game that pits up to eight players against each other in a foot-race environment. Maybe five other Penn State figures will step up to create a fierce all-Nittany-Lion lobby to help pass time in quarantine.

This isn’t the first time Nickal and Parsons have faced off in a friendly-not-so-friendly competition. The two were joined by Mark Hall and Jesse Luketa in October for a Spikeball match for the ages, where Nickal and Hall took home the win for the Nittany Lion wrestling team. Perhaps a rematch is in store for Parsons and the football squad in the only game more cutthroat than Spikeball.

The moral of the story is we’re only one day into this remote learning period and folks are starting to get restless. Maybe in the coming weeks (or months) things will start to get more weird while we’re all practicing social distancing.

