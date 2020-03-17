Penn State To Close Nonessential Buildings Due To Coronavirus

Penn State will put into effect the state’s new mitigation plan to close all non-essential buildings beginning on March 17.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Governor Tom Wolf announced that all nonessential public buildings in the state of Pennsylvania will close for the time being.

“The action is taken with the health and well-being of Penn State students, faculty, staff and our local communities in mind,” the university said in a press release. “It is intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus across Pennsylvania, including on Penn State’s campuses. … This action is in line with those taken in the past days and weeks by many other universities and businesses across Pennsylvania and the United States to promote social distancing and curb the negative impacts of this virus.”

The university is planning to hold two virtual town halls “early next week.” These two town halls will allow students, their parents, faculty members, and staff to ask questions and receive information about the university’s changes made during the coronavirus outbreak. Details about these town halls — including when they’ll take place — will be released “in the next day,” according to Penn State.

For those who can’t return home, select residence and dining halls will stay open, but the university still strongly recommends that students stay home if they can.

There are currently no confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in Centre County.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons