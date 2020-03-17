Penn State To Offer Prorated Housing & Meal Plan Reimbursements Due To Coronavirus Cancellations

Penn State is planning to offer prorated housing and meal plan reimbursements due to the financial strain the current virtual period poses, the university announced Monday night.

No official plan is available just yet as the university continues to monitor the immediate challenges presented by the pandemic. However, the university did note that prorating refunds may be different for each student depending on the specific circumstance and could take a variety of forms, like a credit next semester.

“We are grateful and inspired for the way our entire community is coming together to keep each other safe and healthy during this unpredictable time,” said David Gray, senior vice president for business and finance. “We are committed to working with our students and their families to help address the financial strain that this pandemic is creating, but we ask for patience as we are currently focusing our time on the challenges associated with bringing students home from study abroad programs, transitioning to remote learning, creating social distancing, and other mission critical and health-related operations challenges.”

This decision comes after a petition was made by student Michael Cao to grant partial tuition and housing refunds to students because of the remote learning period. Up to this point, more than 6,000 people have signed the petition.

