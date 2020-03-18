Downtown Businesses Launch Digital Spreadsheet To Update Borough On Hours, Delivery Methods

Following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses Monday, many downtown State College establishments have shut their doors to dine-in customers but remain open for delivery or takeout orders.

To keep streamline that process for consumers and “in an effort to share as much information with the community as possible,” Downtown State College has created an online, public-accessible spreadsheet of downtown businesses offering takeout, delivery, curbside pickup, online, and gift card orders.

Downtown businesses that are offering take-out, delivery, online & gift card orders. @State_CollegePA https://t.co/YKVW35fBaf — DowntownStateCollege (@DSCID) March 18, 2020

The spreadsheet includes information on downtown eateries such as Yallah Taco, Snap Pizza, and DP Dough, as well as retail stores such as Comic Swap, the State Theatre, and McLanahan’s. At this time, nearly 40 downtown businesses have provided information on their updated procedures.

Businesses have also taken the liberty of including information on updated hours as well as new pickup options. Many establishments have implemented curbside pickup options to promote social distancing and attempt to limit contact between community members and customers.

This list is intended to be an ever-changing database for State College retailers, so be sure to check back often to see up-to-date info on each location. Establishments that wish to be added can do so by emailing Downtown State College.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

