Downtown Businesses Launch Digital Spreadsheet To Update Borough On Hours, Delivery Methods
Following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses Monday, many downtown State College establishments have shut their doors to dine-in customers but remain open for delivery or takeout orders.
To keep streamline that process for consumers and “in an effort to share as much information with the community as possible,” Downtown State College has created an online, public-accessible spreadsheet of downtown businesses offering takeout, delivery, curbside pickup, online, and gift card orders.
The spreadsheet includes information on downtown eateries such as Yallah Taco, Snap Pizza, and DP Dough, as well as retail stores such as Comic Swap, the State Theatre, and McLanahan’s. At this time, nearly 40 downtown businesses have provided information on their updated procedures.
Businesses have also taken the liberty of including information on updated hours as well as new pickup options. Many establishments have implemented curbside pickup options to promote social distancing and attempt to limit contact between community members and customers.
This list is intended to be an ever-changing database for State College retailers, so be sure to check back often to see up-to-date info on each location. Establishments that wish to be added can do so by emailing Downtown State College.
Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Proposing Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Option For Spring 2020 Classes
