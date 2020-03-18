Free Access To E-Textbooks Available For Remainder Of Spring Semester

Now that Penn State has extended its remote learning period through the end of the spring semester, many students won’t be able to return to campus to retrieve books that they may’ve left at school over break — especially if they couldn’t come do so over the weekend.

A you’ve probably seen during the last three days, getting a college education through your computer obviously presents many challenges. However, some of the major textbook companies are helping ease that transition by offering free textbook access to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

VitalSource and Barnes & Noble Education are among the publishers who have vowed to make online textbooks freely accessible to students during this time. Students with online textbooks through Cengage, Wiley, and McGraw-Hill are all offering avenues to give students free textbook access for the remainder of the spring semester.

All three textbook companies are used at Penn State, and they’ll implement free textbook access for students in a number of ways. Students can log onto VitalSource’s online platform to gain access to its extensive library of electronic textbooks for free through May 25 of this year.

Additionally, McGraw-Hill’s will be set up through the professors teaching classes. Wiley has a form on its website where professors can request free access to course assets and resources for the remainder of this semester.

Cengage is offering extensions to its “Cengage Unlimited” subscription service through the end of the semester as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Students don’t need to take any specific action at this time, as Cengage is working directly with professors to deliver free textbook access for the remainder of the semester.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on higher education at large. As a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, we feel strongly about doing all we can to support students, faculty, and institutions during this time,” Barnes & Noble CEO and chairman Michael P. Huseby said in a release. “We are proud to join VitalSource and our publishing partners in making quality digital learning materials available to students at no cost, ensuring they are prepared for continued academic success in this unprecedented learning environment.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Penn State Extends Remote Learning Period Through End Of Semester Originally, Penn State announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it’d be canceling in-person classes for three weeks at least.