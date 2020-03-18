PSU news by
Penn State Libraries To Modify Hours During Remote Period

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
3/18/20 4:01 pm

Penn State Libraries will be open from noon to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Wednesday, March 18.

The Architecture and Landscape, Earth and Mineral Sciences, Engineering, and Physical and Mathematical libraries will follow these hours in addition to the main Pattee and Paterno libraries.

Pattee and Paterno Libraries will be open exclusively via the Curtin Road entrance. Pickup services along with other library transactions will occur at the Commons Services desk on the first floor of Pattee.

The Ask a Librarian service will continue over online chat, text message, email, and phone.

Library users who want physical copies can submit requests using the “I Want It!” button at least one business day in advance of arrival. Requested copies will be held for pickup at the library lending desk until normal hours resume.

Library hours will be reviewed on a regular basis and changed as new circumstances occur. The University Libraries’ COVID-19 page will provide updates.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

