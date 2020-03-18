Students, Seniors Devastated By Penn State’s Move To Online Classes For Remainder Of Semester
Well, folks. It finally happened.
Penn State announced Wednesday morning it is extending its remote learning period from three weeks to the end of the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university also postponed commencement ceremonies and will conduct final exams virtually in the coming weeks.
Naturally, Penn Staters took the news pretty hard. Some were upset they wouldn’t get to see their friends, take classes in person, and live in Happy Valley for a few months, while others simply wanted to know when they’d see some fat reimbursement checks from Penn State in the mail.
The folks took to Twitter to let all the emotions out and get a little #MadOnline.
March 18, 2020
March 18, 2020
Seniors were hit especially hard by the news. Some were upset they wouldn’t get to walk the Bryce Jordan Center stage at graduation in May, while others simply want to get their final semester over with as pain-free as possible.
Man I feel terrible for seniors— Andrew Stefanosky (@astefanosky) March 18, 2020
Penn State Extends Remote Learning Period Through End Of Semester
Originally, Penn State announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it’d be canceling in-person classes for three weeks at least.
How Does Remote Learning Affect Student Teaching?
Student teachers are in an interesting spot. They can’t just fulfill their requirements over Zoom.
