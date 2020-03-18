Students, Seniors Devastated By Penn State’s Move To Online Classes For Remainder Of Semester

Well, folks. It finally happened.

Penn State announced Wednesday morning it is extending its remote learning period from three weeks to the end of the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university also postponed commencement ceremonies and will conduct final exams virtually in the coming weeks.

Naturally, Penn Staters took the news pretty hard. Some were upset they wouldn’t get to see their friends, take classes in person, and live in Happy Valley for a few months, while others simply wanted to know when they’d see some fat reimbursement checks from Penn State in the mail.

The folks took to Twitter to let all the emotions out and get a little #MadOnline.

HAHA PENN STATE SAY SIKE RN https://t.co/jBRH0zxey9 — abbey wolf (@abbeywolf95_) March 18, 2020

Tom Brady leaves the Patriots on Saint Patrick’s day with the bars closed and Penn State chalks the rest of the semester including graduation. All in a 12 hour period. pic.twitter.com/Im8eCu4rKz — BFG (@B_F_Greeley) March 18, 2020

This is officially the worst day of my life. Thank you Penn State for everything — morgan leich (@mleich13) March 18, 2020

i hate penn state real shit. — N (@Najmahh__) March 18, 2020

penn state cancelled classes and i honestly didn’t think it would happen bc WE ARE invincible — nic (@nicolemarie_7) March 18, 2020

Penn State better have some refunds locked and loaded — Justin Mellet (@justin_mellet) March 18, 2020

penn state ignoring our requests for tuition refunds even though essential on campus resources will have gone unavailable for over half of a semester: https://t.co/c3o95IJknE pic.twitter.com/5DB8Vzdv5W — devon (@freshfinn) March 18, 2020

Penn State really just disrespected me in the most disrespectful way ever. This is extremely OUTTA POCKET! What did you gain from this?? WHAT WAS THE REASON? — Penn State World Campus (@Jakasia_Idalee) March 18, 2020

Penn State said

Good Morning and FUCK ALL YOUR HOPES OF COMING BACK — Zel (@nitetime17) March 18, 2020

just know that as soon as this pandemic ends, i will be at EVERY penn state link up. idc if it's philly or LA. we out. — TB. (@thetyrinbell) March 18, 2020

me because penn state cancelled face to face classes for the rest of the semester so i will never see my friends who live over 7 hours away again because they are transferring, my mental health is deteriorating, and i am going to fail all of my classes https://t.co/xBXHOw2B9d — mal (@malloryokk) March 18, 2020

Great now refund our tuition. — Jake Schwartz (@JakeGSchwartz) March 18, 2020

penn state wildin……who got an extra room in they crib ??? I’ll pay rent cause I REFUSE. — dayyyy (@DaynaTownsend8) March 18, 2020

Now penn state wanna be closed for the rest of the semester..i just started getting my life together. I’m mad. — (@22_keya) March 18, 2020

rd penn state we getting our housing refunds for the WHOLE spring semester ? — (@Gibbyyy__) March 18, 2020

Penn state cancelled for the rest of the semester. No one talk to me DEADASS pic.twitter.com/25rg3hQMx0 — immortal (@KyleMyHomie) March 18, 2020

penn state goes online for the rest semester means time to watch it for a 3rd time to deal with my grief https://t.co/le4MU9ERmo — Sarah Weston (@Sarah_Weston3) March 18, 2020

I need icecream to deal with the emotionally trying time but I gave it up for lent,,, do you think Jesus makes exceptions for pandemics



— Teag (@Teag_42) March 18, 2020

Well the remainder of the semester is now officially online for Penn State. I’ll throw it out there for anyone that has tech questions to hit me up. I know some of my fellow classmates aren’t “tech savvy” I don’t want that to hurt your learning. — Jake (@Jakerat67) March 18, 2020

ready to hear penn state’s plan to reimburse students for moving us out and moving us to online platforms



and no credit that seniors wouldn’t be able to use if they’re not returning, we need our money back @penn_state — #Bernie2020 (@nejaraandrade) March 18, 2020

I’m probably going to go cry for the rest of my life starting now! 6 months without my whole heart Penn State and @otibmaZ — Natty DeSouza (@NatDeSouza22) March 18, 2020

Seniors were hit especially hard by the news. Some were upset they wouldn’t get to walk the Bryce Jordan Center stage at graduation in May, while others simply want to get their final semester over with as pain-free as possible.

Penn State commencement got postponed. Damn, my little brother worked so hard and we were so excited to celebrate his graduation — abigail lemonparty (@dkay2323) March 18, 2020

Pass/fail option pls @penn_state. I have no interest in this semester anymore https://t.co/g3gulBgW8H — Matt (@MattOgden98) March 18, 2020

Now I feel bad seniors won’t get to enjoy the second half of their last semester at penn state — Haley (@yelahrrad) March 18, 2020

penn state senior summer 2020 — Brooks West (@WEST_side5) March 18, 2020

My heart truly goes out to all the Penn State seniors right now — Steph (@steph_lynn629) March 18, 2020

I'm going to be part of the first graduating class at Zoom University: Penn State Campus pic.twitter.com/kEDc5WEcMF — Victor Eugenio (@VictorEugenio_) March 18, 2020

Man I feel terrible for seniors — Andrew Stefanosky (@astefanosky) March 18, 2020

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State Extends Remote Learning Period Through End Of Semester Originally, Penn State announced on Wednesday, March 11 that it’d be canceling in-person classes for three weeks at least.