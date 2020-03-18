PSU news by
Students, Seniors Devastated By Penn State’s Move To Online Classes For Remainder Of Semester

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
3/18/20 11:56 am

Well, folks. It finally happened.

Penn State announced Wednesday morning it is extending its remote learning period from three weeks to the end of the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university also postponed commencement ceremonies and will conduct final exams virtually in the coming weeks.

Naturally, Penn Staters took the news pretty hard. Some were upset they wouldn’t get to see their friends, take classes in person, and live in Happy Valley for a few months, while others simply wanted to know when they’d see some fat reimbursement checks from Penn State in the mail.

The folks took to Twitter to let all the emotions out and get a little #MadOnline.

Seniors were hit especially hard by the news. Some were upset they wouldn’t get to walk the Bryce Jordan Center stage at graduation in May, while others simply want to get their final semester over with as pain-free as possible.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

