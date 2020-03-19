PSU news by
Big Ten Network To Air Classic & Encore Programming During Coronavirus Cancellations

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
3/19/20 4:06 am

If you’re a sports fan, this past week has probably been a disheartening experience. With basically all athletic events being canceled for the foreseeable future, sports fans and casual TV-channel-browsers alike have been deprived of content. Luckily, the Big Ten Network is stepping up to the plate to ease a bit of that pain for Big Ten and Penn State fans in particular.

BTN announced that starting Thursday, March 18 the network will re-air both classic showdowns and encore content on its network in lieu of normal sports programming.

The classic programming will include the most recent Big Ten wrestling championships, as well as a handful of selected men’s basketball games. The special programming will conclude on March 25, when “The Big Ten’s Best: Basketball Tournament Moments” airs at 2 p.m.

You can view the network’s full programming schedule on its website, and even filter it to only show events relevant to Penn State. The full list of upcoming classic & encore shows is listed below

Thursday, 3/19
10 a.m. – BTN Wrestling in 60: Best of B1G Championships
3 p.m. – 2001 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Penn State vs. Providence, — replays at 7 p.m., midnight
 
Friday, 3/20
6 a.m. – BTN Wrestling: 2020 B1G Championships at Rutgers
 
Saturday, 3/21
6:00 p.m. – 2020 B1G Championships at Rutgers
 
Sunday, 3/22
6:00 a.m. – BTN Wrestling in 60: Best of B1G Championships
 
Monday, March 23
2019 Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament games
The Journey: Big Ten Tournament
 
Tuesday, March 24
2019-20 Big Ten Wrestling “Best of” November
2019-20 Big Ten Wrestling “Best of” December
2019-20 Big Ten Wrestling “Best of” B1G Championships
 
Wednesday, March 25
2 p.m. – The Big Ten’s Best: Basketball Tournament Moments

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Comments

