Student Fee Board Applications Now Available

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
3/19/20 10:35 am

Applications are now open for five at-large seats on the University Park Student Fee Board, which will establish the student fee level for the 2021-2022 school year and allocate those funds to organizations and administrative units across Penn State’s campus.

The Student Fee Board was established at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year to help simplify student fee allocation and make it more transparent to students and administrators. All students are eligible to sit on the board, but those without student government experience will be given preference for the at-large positions.

At the end of February, the Student Fee Board voted to recommend a final $265 per semester student fee and 31-cent enrollment protection fee for the 2020-2021 school year — an unchanged rate from last year’s recommendation. Next year’s fee will include funding for STI testing at Penn State in a first-ever pilot program.

This year’s application includes questions on interest and understanding of the board’s function as well as applicants’ backgrounds and requires those interested to upload their resumes. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

