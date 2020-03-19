University Leaders To Hold Virtual Town Halls In Response To Coronavirus
Two virtual town hall meetings will be held on Tuesday, March 24 to discuss Penn State’s response to the coronavirus, according to a release. Both events will be livestreamed here and will be archived for later viewing.
Questions can be submitted in advance using an anonymous form, or they can be sent to [email protected]. Faculty, staff, students, and parents are encouraged to submit their questions.
The first town hall will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will address questions posed by faculty and staff.
The following administrators and faculty will join the event:
- Eric Barron – president
- Nick Jones – executive vice president and provost
- David Gray – senior vice president for finance and business/treasurer
- Lorraine Goffe – vice president for human resources
- Matthew Ferrari – assistant professor of biology and researcher in the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics
The second town hall will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will address questions posed by students and parents.
The following faculty will join the event:
- Eric Barron – president
- Nick Jones – executive vice president and provost
- Damon Sims – vice president for student affairs
- Renata Engel – vice provost for online education
- Yvonne Gaudelius – associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education
- Matthew Ferrari – assistant professor of biology and researcher in the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics
“Our senior leaders and their teams across the University are working through extraordinary circumstances, and truly exemplify the spirit of who we are as Penn Staters,” President Barron said in the release. “I am continually amazed and inspired by what our faculty, staff and students are doing in light of the outbreak.”
