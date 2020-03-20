You Truly ‘Can’t Touch This’: Penn State Alum Stars In Coronavirus-Themed Music Video

With the world currently experiencing a global pandemic that seems unlikely to end any time soon, it’s safe to say that the coronavirus has dominated our news feeds lately. People are ill, it seems like everything is getting shut down and canceled, and social distancing has kept people stuck inside their houses, grieving the remainder of the spring semester that might have been. Basically, it’s been easy to feel sad, anxious, upset, and everything in between.

Enter Penn State alumnus Nick Savino. He’s recently gone viral for his coronavirus-themed “Can’t Touch This” music video, and he’s proving to be one of the few spots of fun, light-hearted entertainment that’s been missing from your life these past few weeks. He’s also raising awareness for proper ways to protect yourself and others.

In the video, Savino is seen performing a rendition of the MC Hammer classic using only household cleaning and sanitation products like Lysol disinfecting spray and (now almost impossible to find — thanks, panic shoppers) toilet paper. In the video, the song’s lyrics have been changed to reflect our current situation with the pandemic.

So how did he think of such a fun, creative idea during such a serious time?

“I thought of the video after seeing a playlist on Spotify that incorporated songs with titles that reflected the coronavirus. [It was] songs like ‘Mask Off’ by Future and ‘Sicko Mode’ by Travis Scott,” said Savino, who graduated in 2018 with a degree in marketing. “Then the idea popped into my head that I could do a remake of ‘Can’t Touch This’ by MC Hammer with cleaning supplied since I just love creative video work.”

Even though Savino has a degree in marketing, he’s been passionate about making creative videos since he was 10 years old. Since he’s graduated, he developed his own video production company, NGS Productions, where he currently works full-time.

While practicing social distancing, Savino used this video as a good way to pass his time in quarantine and stay creative.

“I created this video over the course of several days,” he said. “I have a knack for being able to conceptualize the video in my head before I make it. All the sounds heard in it were from the items seen in the video.”

With catchy lyrics like, “We literally cannot touch anything” and “Toilet paper’s out and I can’t get wine,” it’s pretty obvious that Savino has a talent for what he does.

Even though he made this video to help pass the time in quarantine, ultimately, Savino just wants to help make people happy.

“With this whole video, I wanted to be able to bring people a laugh or smile during this crazy time,” he said. “Please, share it on Facebook to help the positivity and message regarding COVID-19.”

