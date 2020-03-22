PSU news by
Grant Ament To Forgo Final Year Of Eligibilty, Will Not Return To Penn State Lacrosse

Alex Bauer
By Gabe Angieri
3/22/20 12:13 pm

Grant Ament announced on his Instagram account Sunday morning that he will not return to Penn State men’s lacrosse despite the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grant Ament (@grantament) on

“The NCAA has been extremely gracious and has granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility in lieu of the cancellation,” Ament said in his Instagram post. “But, after talking to my family, I have decided that my time in a Penn State uniform has run its course and I will not be taking the year of eligibility.”

Ament will leave Penn State as one of the best players in both program history and conference history. He is the all-time leader in Big Ten and program history in both assists and points as well as a six-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Ament received the most accolades his junior season when he became the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, earned first team All-American recognition, and received first-team All-Big Ten honors. Additionally, he set an NCAA single-season record with 96 assists and an NCAA Tournament record with 25 points.

When the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ament stood as the No. 4 player in the entire country, already with with 44 points on the season.

“I do not know what is next for me, but I know with what I have learned in Happy Valley, I am ready to attack it and give it my very best,” Ament wrote.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

