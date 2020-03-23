Downtown State College Parking Free Indefinitely, Permit Holders Can Freeze Accounts Until Normal Operations Resume

The borough of State College announced that parking in all of its downtown locations — including the Beaver Ave., Fraser Street, and Pugh Street garages, is free effective immediately on Monday.

People who park their cars in downtown State College won’t be charged for the time being. The borough didn’t provide a concrete timeline for how long the free parking will last, but it’ll post updates about when normal parking operations might resume on its website.

If you have a permit to park in any of downtown State College’s facilities, you can freeze your account until the borough’s parking facilities return to normal operations. In an email sent to permit holders on Monday morning, the borough said that any pending payments will be “extended to future dates” if you choose to freeze your parking account.

Those interested in freezing their accounts can contact the borough’s parking department via email at [email protected]. State College will communicate with permit holders monthly with status updates on their individual facilities.

You can read the borough’s full message to permit holders below:

Effective immediately, the Borough of State College will not be charging for parking at any location. Please check the borough parking website for any updates on when facilities will may go back to their normal operation. We will also communicate via email to all permit holders with an update each month giving a status of the facilities. Permit holders can hold their parking space and freeze their account until the Borough parking department returns to normal operations. No refund will be issued and any future payments will be extended to future dates if a permit holder wishes to do this. Please know there may be a slight delay in processing refunds due to our current operational capacity. We will make every effort to respond as quickly as possible as we value each individual who parks with us. Borough of State College

