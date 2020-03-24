PSU news by
Lion’s Pantry To Extend Hours During Remote Learning Period

Steffen Blanco
By Otis Lyons
3/24/20 4:10 am

The Lion’s Pantry, Penn State’s student food bank, will extend its hours for the remainder of the semester, the organization announced Monday.

Lion’s Pantry had previously announced it’d be open three days per week during the remote learning period, but is now increasing its availability to five days for a total of 12 hours every week. The pantry will be open on Mondays (2-4 p.m.), Tuesdays (9-11 a.m.), Thursdays (2-6 p.m.), Fridays (1-3 p.m.), and Saturdays (12-2 p.m.).

Students in need of bagged meals can use this link to preorder. Orders must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on the previous Saturday, and students must bring a valid Penn State ID to the pickup.

Meals can be picked up at the Pantry facility on Services Road, which is located behind the Katz Law Building. You can find more information here.

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

