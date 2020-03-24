Lion’s Pantry To Extend Hours During Remote Learning Period
The Lion’s Pantry, Penn State’s student food bank, will extend its hours for the remainder of the semester, the organization announced Monday.
Lion’s Pantry had previously announced it’d be open three days per week during the remote learning period, but is now increasing its availability to five days for a total of 12 hours every week. The pantry will be open on Mondays (2-4 p.m.), Tuesdays (9-11 a.m.), Thursdays (2-6 p.m.), Fridays (1-3 p.m.), and Saturdays (12-2 p.m.).
Students in need of bagged meals can use this link to preorder. Orders must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on the previous Saturday, and students must bring a valid Penn State ID to the pickup.
Meals can be picked up at the Pantry facility on Services Road, which is located behind the Katz Law Building. You can find more information here.
