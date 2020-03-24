Penn State Hockey’s Liam Folkes Signs Two-Year Contract With AHL’s Bakersfield Condors

Liam Folkes will begin his pro hockey career in western Canada with the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate.

The Bakersfield Condors announced Tuesday afternoon that they’ve signed Folkes to a two-year AHL contract.

After an up-and-down freshman season, Folkes became a mainstay in Guy Gadowsky’s lineup throughout his final three seasons with the team. He totaled 103 points (48 goals, 55 assists) in 137 appearances as a Nittany Lion, including perhaps the biggest goal in program history in the 2017 Big Ten title game. Folkes’ double-overtime breakaway dagger against Wisconsin at Joe Louis Arena secured Penn State’s first-ever conference championship and NCAA tournament bid.

The wing’s straight-line speed and goal-scoring prowess helped him become a key cog on perhaps college hockey’s best line in his junior and senior years. He, Alex Limoges, and Evan Barratt made up a deadly trio that combined for 53 goals and 70 assists in their first year as a line before putting up 91 points (34 goals, 57 assists) in 2019-20. Folkes scored 11 goals and 25 points in his senior year, and he was voted to serve as one of the team’s alternate captains alongside fellow senior Kris Myllari.

Statistically, Folkes’ junior year was his best season. He posted 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 39 appearances, and his line routinely dominated puck possession and the pace of play whenever it was on the ice.

Folkes is the third Penn State hockey player to sign a pro contract this offseason. Nate Sucese signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes and team captain Brandon Biro signed two-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

