Penn State Women Soccer’s Alyssa Naeher’s World Cup Jersey Now Part Of FIFA Museum Collection

Penn State women’s soccer and USWNT star goalie Alyssa Naeher’s jersey has officially been immortalized for soccer fans of the future.

Her game-worn jersey from the 2019 World Cup match against England, where she made a heroic save to protect a lead that would eventually give the United States the victory, is now on display at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

In case you somehow forgot, in last year’s semifinal, the US led England 2-1 late in the match when England’s Steph Houghton took a critical penalty shot. Naeher ended up making an incredible save that preserved the victory for the US and gave her country a chance to eventually win its fourth straight World Cup title. It was also the first-ever penalty kick save in regulation time by the US team in the World Cup, according to US Soccer’s website.

Naeher’s save was one of the biggest moments for the US in the 2019 World Cup, and it is very deserving of being apart of the FIFA Museum Collection. Her jersey joins other recently added USWNT artifacts like the kickoff ball from the game Carli Lloyd scored the first-ever hat trick in a Women’s World Cup Final.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

