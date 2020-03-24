Penn State Women Soccer’s Alyssa Naeher’s World Cup Jersey Now Part Of FIFA Museum Collection
Penn State women’s soccer and USWNT star goalie Alyssa Naeher’s jersey has officially been immortalized for soccer fans of the future.
Her game-worn jersey from the 2019 World Cup match against England, where she made a heroic save to protect a lead that would eventually give the United States the victory, is now on display at the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.
In case you somehow forgot, in last year’s semifinal, the US led England 2-1 late in the match when England’s Steph Houghton took a critical penalty shot. Naeher ended up making an incredible save that preserved the victory for the US and gave her country a chance to eventually win its fourth straight World Cup title. It was also the first-ever penalty kick save in regulation time by the US team in the World Cup, according to US Soccer’s website.
Naeher’s save was one of the biggest moments for the US in the 2019 World Cup, and it is very deserving of being apart of the FIFA Museum Collection. Her jersey joins other recently added USWNT artifacts like the kickoff ball from the game Carli Lloyd scored the first-ever hat trick in a Women’s World Cup Final.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Overheard On Zoom Lectures
“Please keep your mics muted so that if you rip a big, fat wet one, no one has to know.”
Lion’s Pantry To Extend Hours During Remote Learning Period
The Lion’s Pantry, Penn State’s student food bank, will extend its hours for the remainder of the semester, the organization announced Monday.
Send this to a friend
Comments