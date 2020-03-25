Champs Sports Grill On North Atherton Offering Takeout During Coronavirus Pandemic

Champs Sports Grill is still open, serving takeout and curbside pickup at its location on North Atherton.

The restaurant is operating on a modified schedule, between noon and 9 p.m. every day and offering plenty of affordable options to make getting a bite to eat as easy as possible while juggling the responsibilities of working from home, taking care of children, and practicing social distancing.

As part of its limited menu, Champs is offering a different nightly family dinner special each day of the week. Starting at 4:30 p.m. each day, customers can pick up a platter fit to feed a family of four for only $39.99. These meals can be ordered in advance, so call to secure yours while supplies last. The full schedule of the nightly family dinner specials is below:

Monday: House-made meatloaf dinner with bistro brown gravy, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and green beans

Tuesday: Make-your-own meatball hoagies with family-style house salad

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan dinner with rigatoni and family-style house salad

Thursday: House-made lasagna with garlic bread and family-style house salad

Friday: Vegetarian enchiladas with salsa verde, black beans, and Monterrey Jack cheese, and family-style garden salad

In addition to the family dinner specials, different platters are available all day, every day, including 5-lb. trays of mac and cheese, 2-lb. trays of boneless wings, and — each for $19.99.

Champs’ sister restaurant, Ernie’s Cheesesteaks, which is also part of the Happy Valley Restaurants group, is also open for takeout and delivery.

“Support your local restaurants,” cook Shane Levine said. “A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet and with no real way of getting income right now, it’s really hard for people to figure out what to do, so the best thing you can do to support your local establishments.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State To Offer Modified Grading System For Spring 2020 Classes Penn State will allow students to replace their grades with special markings to accommodate the challenges of the university’s remote period.