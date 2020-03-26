Penn State Campus Rec Introduces Intramural E-Game Season

Gamers, rise up.

With in-person classes and activities canceled for the remainder, Penn State is introducing a new virtual intramural season. Campus Rec will offer six different free e-games across a two-week regular season to fill the competitive voids left in students.

Students who previously signed up for the now-canceled “Spring Session 2” IM season will be refunded and given a chance to try their hand at a different type of competition.

“The Department of Campus Recreation is preparing to launch some exciting and unique opportunities for you to remain connected to Intramural Sports and other programs while trying to stay safe and healthy from your respective locations,” Penn State’s Campus Rec Competitive Sports staff said in an email.

Campus Rec will offer leagues in Fortnite, Madden NFL20, NBA2K20, FIFA20, Hearthstone, and Rocket League. Students, faculty, and staff can all sign up on Penn State’s IM Sports website. Fortnite, Rocket League, and Hearthstone will be available on any platform that carries those games, while FIFA, Madden, and NBA2k will only be offered on PS4 and XBOX.

Each league will consist of two weeks of regular season games, with two games per week. Players are responsible for organizing and playing games among themselves, and any team with one win will be playoff eligible. Team captains are also responsible for submitting game results via a link provided by campus rec.

Registration for all leagues is open now through 5 p.m. on March 30, and the season will run from April 1 through April 19. Playoffs will begin immediately after the regular season on April 20.

All game-specific rules are provided in the handbook on the IM sports website, and the office of Campus Rec asks those with further questions or concerns to shoot them an email.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

