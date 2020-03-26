The Best #MikeJumpsOverAnything Submissions

Saquon Barkley may get all the praise for his hurdling ability, but his former Mike Gesicki, a volleyball and basketball star in high school, can more than hold his own when it comes to getting air.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins tweeted a picture of Mike Gesicki hurdling a defender with #MikeJumpsOverAnything. As a way to solve the boredom that comes with social distancing, the team encouraged its fans to send their best Photoshop mock-ups of #MikeJumpsOverAnything, and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of the best out there:

We decided to throw our hat in the ring and submit a few ‘shops of our own:

Mike Gesicki dodging his home state’s football team to come to Happy Valley.

Old Main is perhaps the most beautiful building on campus. Mike Gesicki jumping over it makes it even more breathtaking.

Is jumping over the entire other team better than jumping over the entire stadium, the Jonas Brothers, and a random dude from Rutgers? That’s for you to decide.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

What We Learned At Penn State’s Virtual Town Halls University administrators addressed everything from commencement and grading to the future of study abroad and employee compensation.