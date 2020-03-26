The Best #MikeJumpsOverAnything Submissions
Saquon Barkley may get all the praise for his hurdling ability, but his former Mike Gesicki, a volleyball and basketball star in high school, can more than hold his own when it comes to getting air.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins tweeted a picture of Mike Gesicki hurdling a defender with #MikeJumpsOverAnything. As a way to solve the boredom that comes with social distancing, the team encouraged its fans to send their best Photoshop mock-ups of #MikeJumpsOverAnything, and they certainly didn’t disappoint.
Here are some of the best out there:
March 25, 2020
#MikeJumpsOverAnything#MikeNeedsFourPly pic.twitter.com/bsz0IMKoK1— disgusting toad monster (@shankedpunts) March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020
#MikeJumpsOverAnything pic.twitter.com/qCTNhWOjJh— ABDY GUEVARA (@Abdysphere) March 25, 2020
#MikeJumpsOverEverything pic.twitter.com/LjM8v4zBPH— Matt Wiener (@MattWiener) March 25, 2020
We decided to throw our hat in the ring and submit a few ‘shops of our own:
Mike Gesicki dodging his home state’s football team to come to Happy Valley.
Old Main is perhaps the most beautiful building on campus. Mike Gesicki jumping over it makes it even more breathtaking.
Is jumping over the entire other team better than jumping over the entire stadium, the Jonas Brothers, and a random dude from Rutgers? That’s for you to decide.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
What We Learned At Penn State’s Virtual Town Halls
University administrators addressed everything from commencement and grading to the future of study abroad and employee compensation.
Top 10 Penn State Sports Moments Of The Year
Penn State hoops headlines the top 10 Penn State sports moments of the year
Send this to a friend
Comments