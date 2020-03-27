Big Ten Extends Suspension Of Team Activities To May 4

The Big Ten announced that it extended its suspension of all team-related sports activities through May 4 on Friday afternoon.

Initially, the conference outright canceled all team activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. The Big Ten walked back on that a bit by simply suspending all sports through April 6. It said that the suspension would be re-evaluated at that time, but today’s decision comes a little more than a week before the initial date named.

“The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference said in a press release. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans, and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

With the previously-announced cancellations of all upcoming NCAA championship events, including the men’s basketball, hockey, and wrestling tournaments, sports have come to a screeching halt. In addition to those cancellations, every major sports league in the United States either delayed the start of its season or is currently on hiatus.

Penn State’s men’s basketball and hockey both lost the opportunity to compete for conference and national titles, and Cael Sanderson’s wrestling program won’t get a chance to defend its NCAA title this year. The men’s lacrosse regular season was approaching its conclusion as Penn State ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation before the Big Ten’s decision to cancel, and then suspend team activities.

Mikey Mandarino

