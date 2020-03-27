Mount Nittany Health Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An employee at one of Mount Nittany Health’s outpatient practices has tested positive for the coronavirus, the health system announced Friday afternoon. No information regarding where the employee specifically works is available at this time.

The employee received a confirmed test result last evening, Thursday, March 26. However, they’ve been at home since they began recognizing symptoms and are currently following guidelines set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this time, Mount Nittany Health can’t share any additional information on the employee’s status due to federal privacy laws.

According to its release, Mount Nittany Health has completed a “detailed review” to determine if any patients were exposed to the employee and completed appropriate follow-ups as needed. Coworkers who were potentially exposed have already been notified and are currently being monitored.

“The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority,” Mount Nittany Health chief medical officer Nirmal Joshi, MD, said. “We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and DOH to treat patients and prevent the transmission of infection within our facilities. I also want to reinforce the vital role that each person plays in contributing to managing the spread of COVID-19. Please remember to wash your hands often; do not touch your face, nose, mouth, or eye; clean surfaces frequently and stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed. It is essential that we work together as a community.”

As of Friday afternoon, 2,218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reside in Pennsylvania. Centre County currently has 11 confirmed cases of the virus.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

