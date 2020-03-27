Mount Nittany Health Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
An employee at one of Mount Nittany Health’s outpatient practices has tested positive for the coronavirus, the health system announced Friday afternoon. No information regarding where the employee specifically works is available at this time.
The employee received a confirmed test result last evening, Thursday, March 26. However, they’ve been at home since they began recognizing symptoms and are currently following guidelines set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At this time, Mount Nittany Health can’t share any additional information on the employee’s status due to federal privacy laws.
According to its release, Mount Nittany Health has completed a “detailed review” to determine if any patients were exposed to the employee and completed appropriate follow-ups as needed. Coworkers who were potentially exposed have already been notified and are currently being monitored.
“The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority,” Mount Nittany Health chief medical officer Nirmal Joshi, MD, said. “We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and DOH to treat patients and prevent the transmission of infection within our facilities. I also want to reinforce the vital role that each person plays in contributing to managing the spread of COVID-19. Please remember to wash your hands often; do not touch your face, nose, mouth, or eye; clean surfaces frequently and stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed. It is essential that we work together as a community.”
As of Friday afternoon, 2,218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reside in Pennsylvania. Centre County currently has 11 confirmed cases of the virus.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Campus Rec Introduces Intramural E-Game Season
Campus Rec will offer six different e-games across a two week regular season, free to all participants.
What Penn State Football Gains In Four-Star Offensive Lineman Landon Tengwall
Penn State football earned a massive commitment from the offensive tackle over Notre Dame on Thursday. Here’s exactly what it means for the Nittany Lions.
Department Of Education: Penn State Failed To Protect Students From Sexual Misconduct, Must Change Title IX Policies
Send this to a friend
Comments