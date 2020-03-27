PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News » Coronavirus

Mount Nittany Health Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

StateCollege.com
By Matt DiSanto
3/27/20 2:38 pm

An employee at one of Mount Nittany Health’s outpatient practices has tested positive for the coronavirus, the health system announced Friday afternoon. No information regarding where the employee specifically works is available at this time.

The employee received a confirmed test result last evening, Thursday, March 26. However, they’ve been at home since they began recognizing symptoms and are currently following guidelines set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this time, Mount Nittany Health can’t share any additional information on the employee’s status due to federal privacy laws.

According to its release, Mount Nittany Health has completed a “detailed review” to determine if any patients were exposed to the employee and completed appropriate follow-ups as needed. Coworkers who were potentially exposed have already been notified and are currently being monitored.

“The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority,” Mount Nittany Health chief medical officer Nirmal Joshi, MD, said. “We continue to follow guidelines from the CDC and DOH to treat patients and prevent the transmission of infection within our facilities.  I also want to reinforce the vital role that each person plays in contributing to managing the spread of COVID-19.  Please remember to wash your hands often; do not touch your face, nose, mouth, or eye; clean surfaces frequently and stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed. It is essential that we work together as a community.”

As of Friday afternoon, 2,218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reside in Pennsylvania. Centre County currently has 11 confirmed cases of the virus.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Releases Full Grading Information For Spring 2020 Classes

Students will have the option to replace earned letter grades in any of their courses with one of three alternative grades.

Students #MadOnline Over Remote Learning Canvas Outage

Penn State Working On Two-Phase Commencement Option For Spring Semester

Penn State Campus Rec Introduces Intramural E-Game Season

Campus Rec will offer six different e-games across a two week regular season, free to all participants.

What Penn State Football Gains In Four-Star Offensive Lineman Landon Tengwall

Penn State football earned a massive commitment from the offensive tackle over Notre Dame on Thursday. Here’s exactly what it means for the Nittany Lions.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend