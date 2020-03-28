Gov. Wolf Expands ‘Stay At Home’ Order To Centre County

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf expanded his administration’s “Stay At Home” orders to Centre County in light of the coronavirus pandemic, he announced alongside Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine Saturday morning.

The order, which also expanded to include Beaver and Washington counties, will go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and continue until Monday, April 6. The order now affects 22 Pennsylvania counties including Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Delaware counties.

While the majority of affected Pennsylvanians are required to stay home, there are, as always, exceptions. Individuals can still leave their residences for tasks such as:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

To care for a family member or pet in another household

Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

Some businesses are exempt from the order, including those that are deemed “life-sustaining,” provide health care or medical services, news media, law enforcement, services such as food banks and homeless shelters, and religious institutions.

Law enforcement will be “focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order” and inform the public of social distancing practices rather than strict enforcement. Wolf added that Pennsylvanians can report noncompliant businesses by contacting local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers rather than dialing 911.

As of Saturday, there are now approximately 2,751 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 15 cases in Centre County.

Wolf will officially announce the order and update the public in a live stream beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. You can watch that here and read more about his administration’s new policy on its website.

