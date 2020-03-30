NCAA Grants Spring Sport Athletes Additional Year Of Eligibility

The NCAA has officially granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Monday. Additionally, council members determined they would not provide an additional year of eligibility for winter sport athletes.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020

The NCAA will also adjust financial aid rules for eligible student-athletes receiving an extension as well as incoming freshmen to ensure scholarships remain intact. The organizations’ adjustment won’t require programs to provide athletes with the same aid they received this season, however.

Student-athletes who were currently in their fifth year before the season was abruptly canceled are still eligible to use the waiver.

Additionally, the NCAA announced it has increased the roster limit for baseball programs. Currently, baseball is the only spring sport that features regular-season roster limitations.

Winter sports were not included in this decision due to the fact that their regular seasons were completed despite the cancellations of postseason tournaments and championships.

