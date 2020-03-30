PSU news by
NCAA Grants Spring Sport Athletes Additional Year Of Eligibility

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
3/30/20 7:30 pm

The NCAA has officially granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Monday. Additionally, council members determined they would not provide an additional year of eligibility for winter sport athletes.

The NCAA will also adjust financial aid rules for eligible student-athletes receiving an extension as well as incoming freshmen to ensure scholarships remain intact. The organizations’ adjustment won’t require programs to provide athletes with the same aid they received this season, however.

Student-athletes who were currently in their fifth year before the season was abruptly canceled are still eligible to use the waiver.

Additionally, the NCAA announced it has increased the roster limit for baseball programs. Currently, baseball is the only spring sport that features regular-season roster limitations.

Winter sports were not included in this decision due to the fact that their regular seasons were completed despite the cancellations of postseason tournaments and championships.

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

