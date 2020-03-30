Penn State Health To Offer Free Online Coronavirus Screenings
Penn State Health will offer free resources to students, faculty members, alumni, and traditional patients to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it announced Monday.
The hallmark feature of the new service update is free coronavirus screening, which can be accessed by visiting Penn State Health’s OnDemand website or by downloading the iOS/Android mobile app. After completing registration, symptom screenings for the virus are available via a virtual visit with a board-certified doctor.
If extra steps are recommended, the doctor will advise you on how to proceed. If a test is prescribed, drive-through testing will be available at Penn State Hershey and St. Joseph (Reading, Pa.) locations. These testing locations are only available for patients who are referred by a doctor through the OnDemand screening service.
The service will continue providing care for typical medical issues but will require a copay through select insurances. Penn State Health also recommends rescheduling outstanding well-visit checkups for children over the age of six for a later date.
Penn State Health issued a handful of tips in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines on the coronavirus:
- Clean your hands often.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Wear a face mask if you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect
