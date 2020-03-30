PSU news by
Penn State Hoops Adds Guard Sam Sessoms Via Transfer

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
3/30/20 6:13 pm

Penn State men’s basketball added another offensive weapon on Monday night when former Binghamton guard Sam Sessoms announced that he is coming to Happy Valley.

Sessoms played two seasons for the Bearcats, and will be eligible to play for Pat Chambers’ squad for the 2021-22 season after sitting out a season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules. The six-foot guard comes to Penn State after averaging 19.4 points per game for the Bearcats during his sophomore season.

The native of West Philadelphia was a talented player throughout his time at Binghamton. His highlights include a 40-point effort in an overtime victory against Boston University, as well as being named the America East Rookie of the Year after the 2018-19 season. The guard also shot 42% from the field as a sophomore.

Sessoms will join a deep Penn State backcourt with Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, Izaiah Brockington, Myles Dread, Seth Lundy, and Patrick Kelly all fighting for minutes.

According to Ari Rosenfeld, Sessoms picked Penn State over Wichita State, Marquette, Rutgers, and UConn.

