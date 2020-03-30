PSU news by
Report: Maine Forward Tim Doherty To Transfer To Penn State Hockey

Matt Noah | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
3/30/20 5:33 pm

Penn State hockey is set to add Tim Doherty as a graduate transfer next season, according to a report from Mark Divver.

As a grad transfer, Doherty wouldn’t have to sit out a season and will be immediately eligible to play for Guy Gadowsky’s program.

Doherty will wrap up his college hockey career with the Nittany Lions after a breakout 2019-20 season with Maine. The left-shot forward put up 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 34 games played as an alternate captain for the Black Bears last season. He opened his college hockey career with 20 goals and 20 assists in his first two seasons with Maine.

The graduate transfer, who can play at center or on the wing, helped Maine post an 18-11-5 record. The Black Bears were right on the bubble of college hockey’s PairWise rankings as the No. 15 team, which likely would’ve been *just* enough to qualify for the NCAA tournament had postseason play not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guy Gadowsky is no stranger to the NCAA’s transfer portal, as he’s brought in quite a few impact players from other universities over the past few seasons. Former Merrimack center Ludvig Larsson brought his faceoff prowess to Penn State for the 2018-19 season as a grad transfer, and the Nittany Lions were one of college hockey’s best teams in the dot that year as a result.

Smooth-skating defensemen Clayton Phillips and Evan Bell were also additions via transfer from Minnesota and Merrimack, respectively, and ex-Northeastern forward Bobby Hampton transferred to Hockey Valley prior to the start of last season. Hampton wasn’t eligible to play in 2019-20, so he’ll make his debut for Gadowsky’s team this fall.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

