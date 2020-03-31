Chris Godwin Gives No. 12 To Tom Brady, Will Wear No. 14 For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Penn Stater and pro bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin will look a little bit different when he steps on the field next season.

Following Tampa Bay’s signing of NFL legend Tom Brady earlier this offseason, the Buccaneers announced that Godwin will switch his number from No. 12 to No. 14. Godwin donned the No. 12 during his first three NFL seasons and his time at Penn State.

The answer you've been waiting for…



Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣



Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

According to the Buccaneers’ press release, Godwin didn’t receive any compensation as a part of the number switch. There was “no transaction” made between Brady and Godwin in a world where some athletes are willing to pay thousands of dollars just to wear their desired number.

In a prior Skype interview with the Bucs, Godwin wasn’t so sure whether or not he was going to give up his No. 12.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it or isn’t making a big deal about it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” he said. “But we’ll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself…you’ve got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?”

The 24-year old receiver is coming off his best season yet — totaling 86 receptions, 1,333 yards, and nine touchdowns — with Jameis Winston throwing him the ball. Although Winston did throw 33 touchdown passes last year, it’s safe to say that the man widely considered to be the greatest quarterback in football history is an upgrade at the position.

Tampa Bay officially announced Brady’s signing on March 20, and Godwin shared his excitement about it on Twitter shortly after.

