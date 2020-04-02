Allen Robinson’s Foundation Fighting Hunger In Chicago During Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Penn State football player Allen Robinson is using his Within Reach Foundation to help feed children who have been affected by the coronavirus.

Robinson appeared on the Fox News show “Your World” this past Tuesday to discuss what he is doing with the foundation.

On the show, Robinson spoke about how he is shifting his foundation’s focus toward assisting families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation has been providing food to families affected by job losses and school closures, which are new issues that have emerged amid the pandemic.

The star wide receiver wants to do anything he can to make life easier for families who are suffering because of COVID-19.

“This being a tough time, not only with the virus, but with people being laid off and different things like that, some people don’t have that same source of revenue they had a couple of weeks ago,” he said on the show. “There is so much going on right now as far as medically with doctors and nurses and them not having the proper protection, people being laid off and things like that. So, if we can just try to play a positive role in any of this, that’s what we want to do.”

Join @ARWithinReach to help provide meals for kids/families in need. It will take a team effort to get through these tough times! The link is in my bio pic.twitter.com/6zjyskVmxk — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 28, 2020

Robinson also announced in a Twitter video that his foundation is partnering with Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide meals for students in need. He mentioned how $12 can provide 20 pounds of food for the families in need. You can help the cause and donate here.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Robinson’s original goal was to raise $12,000 and he would match that number. However, Robinson quickly reached that goal, thanks to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, whose donation alone eclipsed it. Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno also contributed $7,200, boosting Robinson’s efforts.

The 26-year-old receiver is showing just why he was the Bears’ 2019 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year. In addition to his tremendous off-the-field contributions, Robinson was outstanding on the field in 2019 — totaling 98 receptions, 1,147 yards, and seven touchdowns in what was his best season since 2015.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

