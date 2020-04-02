Gift Card Deal Offered To Increase Support Of State College Businesses

If you’ve been looking for a way to support your favorite downtown State College businesses while away from Penn State, now might be the perfect time as they struggle through what many fear will be “seven months of summer” and have devastating effects on the local economy.

The Improvement District recently introduced a buy-one-get-one-free deal, offering a $25 gift card for purchases over $100 and a $60 gift card for purchases over $200 through April 30 (while supplies last).

Buy a Gift Card, Get a FREE Gift Card!



Beginning March 25, 2020:

Purchase a gift card from your favorite downtown merchants NOW to use at a later time or online and we will send you a FREE Downtown Gift Card!



Details: https://t.co/tCXdM6Muzf pic.twitter.com/ldOEm8Vhg7 — DowntownStateCollege (@DSCID) March 25, 2020

This initiative was implemented to offer downtown businesses immediate cash flow while the majority of Penn State’s student body is away from town due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the promotion is currently running only through April 30, the gift cards do not expire. However, fees do apply if the card is not used at least once within a year of purchase.

To qualify and receive the Downtown Gift Card, you will need to spend a minimum of $100 on gift cards from downtown merchants, but that can be spread across multiple businesses. All you need to do after that is submit this Google form with a copy of your receipt or receipts, and the gift card will be sent to a mailing address you provide.

The Downtown Gift Card works both in-person and online at more 100 locations and includes everything from shops to bars to restaurants to the State Theatre. You can also buy just gift cards themselves, which range in value from $25-$500 here.

If you want to support a certain local business, but feel like you don’t need an additional gift card, you can choose to donate the Downtown Gift Card to Out Of The Cold: Centre County. OOTC is a grassroots organization, which works to provide care and shelter to the homeless in Centre County.

