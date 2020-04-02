Grant Ament Among Athletes Hosting Virtual 5k For Student-Athlete Day
Former Penn State lacrosse star Grant Ament is one of three college athletes hosting a 5k benefiting the Headstrong Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer.
The event, titled “The Last Shift Virtual 5k Challenge,” will take place Monday, April 6 on National Student-Athlete Day.
If you are interested in participating in the 5k, you can register here or Venmo $20 to @HEAD-STRONG.
On the day of the 5k, the organizers encourage runners to wear the gear of their favorite sports team and run a 5k (3.1 miles) while practicing social distancing.
Ament is joined in organizing the event by fellow lacrosse standouts Ally Kennedy of Stony Brook and Michael Sowers of Princeton.
You can find more information about the event here.
