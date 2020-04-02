PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Grant Ament Among Athletes Hosting Virtual 5k For Student-Athlete Day

Nicole Ambruch
By Otis Lyons
4/2/20 4:23 am

Former Penn State lacrosse star Grant Ament is one of three college athletes hosting a 5k benefiting the Headstrong Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer.

The event, titled “The Last Shift Virtual 5k Challenge,” will take place Monday, April 6 on National Student-Athlete Day.

If you are interested in participating in the 5k, you can register here or Venmo $20 to @HEAD-STRONG.

On the day of the 5k, the organizers encourage runners to wear the gear of their favorite sports team and run a 5k (3.1 miles) while practicing social distancing.

Ament is joined in organizing the event by fellow lacrosse standouts Ally Kennedy of Stony Brook and Michael Sowers of Princeton.

You can find more information about the event here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Creating A Penn State Wardrobe In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As a Penn State student sorely missing Happy Valley, its people, and its iconic style, I took it upon myself to recreate iconic Penn State outfits that remind me of home.

39 Other Amazing Cael Sanderson Tweets

Cael Sanderson may only tweet whenever he pleases, but he’ll always be a Twitter legend.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend