Grant Ament Among Athletes Hosting Virtual 5k For Student-Athlete Day

Former Penn State lacrosse star Grant Ament is one of three college athletes hosting a 5k benefiting the Headstrong Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by cancer.

The event, titled “The Last Shift Virtual 5k Challenge,” will take place Monday, April 6 on National Student-Athlete Day.

If you are interested in participating in the 5k, you can register here or Venmo $20 to @HEAD-STRONG.

On the day of the 5k, the organizers encourage runners to wear the gear of their favorite sports team and run a 5k (3.1 miles) while practicing social distancing.

Ament is joined in organizing the event by fellow lacrosse standouts Ally Kennedy of Stony Brook and Michael Sowers of Princeton.

You can find more information about the event here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Creating A Penn State Wardrobe In Animal Crossing: New Horizons As a Penn State student sorely missing Happy Valley, its people, and its iconic style, I took it upon myself to recreate iconic Penn State outfits that remind me of home.