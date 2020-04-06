Class Of 2020 Angry, Frustrated With Penn State’s Planned Virtual Commencement
Penn State announced Monday that it would honor the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9 in place of traditional pomp and circumstance.
In an email to seniors, President Eric Barron also stated the university was “exploring options” for an in-person celebration later down the line, but details regarding such an event remain to be seen.
Naturally, seniors took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to vent their feelings, question Penn State’s choice, and voice their collective frustrations. Some even called on the university to “do better” to honor its graduates, who already lost their final semester to the coronavirus pandemic.
ain’t no fucking way man— Connor Fabian (@cfabian12345678) April 6, 2020
Penn State Plans Virtual Commencement For May 9, ‘Exploring Options’ For Later In-Person Celebration
All undergraduate and Graduate School graduates will be honored at the ceremony, and individual colleges and campuses will plan complementary events to honor students on a more personal basis.
