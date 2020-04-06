PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Class Of 2020 Angry, Frustrated With Penn State’s Planned Virtual Commencement

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/6/20 5:09 pm

Penn State announced Monday that it would honor the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9 in place of traditional pomp and circumstance.

In an email to seniors, President Eric Barron also stated the university was “exploring options” for an in-person celebration later down the line, but details regarding such an event remain to be seen.

Naturally, seniors took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to vent their feelings, question Penn State’s choice, and voice their collective frustrations. Some even called on the university to “do better” to honor its graduates, who already lost their final semester to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

‘Take Me Back To Happy Valley’ Apparel Sale To Support State College Food Bank

According to University Tees, a percentage of the proceeds from the apparel sale will be donated to the State College food bank “to help support the State College community in this difficult time.”

THON Announces 2021 Executive Committee

Penn State Admissions Extends Decision Date To June 1

Penn State Plans Virtual Commencement For May 9, ‘Exploring Options’ For Later In-Person Celebration

All undergraduate and Graduate School graduates will be honored at the ceremony, and individual colleges and campuses will plan complementary events to honor students on a more personal basis.

Vote For The Nittany Lion In Sirius XM’s Best Mascot Tournament

The Nittany Lion will face Pitt’s Roc the Panther in the first round.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend