Class Of 2020 Angry, Frustrated With Penn State’s Planned Virtual Commencement

Penn State announced Monday that it would honor the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9 in place of traditional pomp and circumstance.

In an email to seniors, President Eric Barron also stated the university was “exploring options” for an in-person celebration later down the line, but details regarding such an event remain to be seen.

Naturally, seniors took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to vent their feelings, question Penn State’s choice, and voice their collective frustrations. Some even called on the university to “do better” to honor its graduates, who already lost their final semester to the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State cancels graduation and the best they can do is an online ceremony for us? We’ve given how much money and that’s it… extremely disappointed in my university — Ava Rash (@AvaMarieRash) April 6, 2020

Virtual Graduation? What the hell @penn_state I worked too damn hard for four years for that. I demand a tuition reimbursement. — Michael Yohn (@JMYohn) April 6, 2020

S/o to the Universities that are standing behind their seniors and promising that no matter how far back they have to go, they will ensure their seniors walk.@penn_state , a virtual graduation is just disrespectful so thanks, no thanks. #weareNOT — nicole. (@akaCole_) April 6, 2020

Penn state already took a ton of money from us over the last 4 years… least they can do is push back graduation… — Joey (@joey_odwyer) April 6, 2020

This is for Penn State you big fat white nasty smellin fat bitch why you took me off the mothafuckin schedule wit cho triflin dirty white racist ass big fat bitch oompa loompa body ass bitch I’m comin up there and I’m gon beat the fuck outta you bitch — sam (@samcrystallum) April 6, 2020

4 years of hard work all for a virtual graduation. Insane.



Hope'd Penn State would've come up with something better than this. Incredibly disappointed. — Meghan Drakas (@Meghan_Drakas) April 6, 2020

I’m not sure I would use the term “honored” but… — Maggie (@meburns1213) April 6, 2020

I didn’t bust my ass for 4 years to have a fcking virtual graduation. @penn_state y’all dead wrong. https://t.co/JYQQGHTrsB — ni (@ninaa_rossss) April 6, 2020

And I continue to pray for peace of mind for the Penn State class of 2020 — Jazz (@jazzvjack) April 6, 2020

Penn State’s class of 2020 is the biggest in Penn State history and they’re making our entire graduation a Zoom call. — rachel gelfand (@rachelanita12) April 6, 2020

ain’t no fucking way man — Connor Fabian (@cfabian12345678) April 6, 2020

No words.



Literally just received word that I won’t be able to walk across a stage to receive my Bachelor’s degree from @penn_state that I’ve worked over 4 years to get.. (Summa Cum Laude at that) but hey…an online commencement seems fair right?



you COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/xpXlLXE4N9 — oh (@iconickk_) April 6, 2020

It isn’t at all. We got boned. We work for 4 years and PAY for 4 years and get a zoom call. Honestly what the fuck Penn State — rachel gelfand (@rachelanita12) April 6, 2020

Aye yo Penn State just do us all a favor and mail us our diplomas and push back the graduation date. Why are we having a ceremony over Zoom? — RayRay♡ (@RayvenMitchell) April 6, 2020

Just when I thought things couldn’t get worse pic.twitter.com/TAECtSb2qW — tommy (@Shakenswift) April 6, 2020

Penn state better go on with that virtual graduation. I will not be in attendance. Just mail me my diploma first class please & thanks pic.twitter.com/CScc0YLMRG — ShowTime (@queeenjayyy_) April 6, 2020

I would much rather have had an in-person commencement pushed back several weeks/months, but I understand the reasoning.



Still, it’s disappointing. https://t.co/iL4p9RBEe0 — Matt Hoenig (@MattHoenigWx) April 6, 2020

@penn_state a virtual graduation is worse than cancelling it overall — Kim MacDonald (@kim__macdonald) April 6, 2020

@penn_state CHANGE GRADUATION! SWITCH IT TO THE SUMMER! — AdamM (@AdamMichalesko) April 6, 2020

