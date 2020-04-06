PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

‘Take Me Back To Happy Valley’ Apparel Sale To Support State College Food Bank

By Matt DiSanto
4/6/20 4:05 am

As Penn State’s remote learning period rages on, more and more students are beginning to feel homesick and long for the good ol’ days in Happy Valley.

University Tees understands students’ plight all too well. As a result, the clothing retailer launched a new line of t-shirts and sweatshirts reading “Take Me Back To Happy Valley” on the front and featuring a collage of State College’s beloved bars, including the Gaff, Champs, and the Phyrst, on the back.

Items included in the sale are t-shirts (available in pastel blue and yellow), long-sleeve shirts (available in pastel blue, yellow, and gray), and gray crew neck sweatshirts — all of which feature the same design. The gear is priced at $25, $30, and $40, respectively. Sizes range from small to 5XL, but those 2XL and above will be charged an additional $2 per item.

According to University Tees, a percentage of the proceeds from the apparel sale will be donated to the State College food bank “to help support the State College community in this difficult time.”

You can order apparel through University Tees until the sale closes at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 6. The retailer encourages customers to be patient when waiting for their orders to be shipped due to effects radiating from the coronavirus pandemic.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

THON Announces 2021 Executive Committee

Although THON 2020 wrapped up just six weeks ago, the organization already has its sights set on its upcoming fundraising year.

Penn State Admissions Extends Decision Date To June 1

Mount Nittany Medical Center Confirms First Hospitalized Coronavirus Patient

A Day At Penn State…At Home

In an attempt to recapture the magic of Happy Valley, one of our staffers set out to recreate her daily routine at Penn State from the comfort of her home.

Vote For The Nittany Lion In Sirius XM’s Best Mascot Tournament

The Nittany Lion will face Pitt’s Roc the Panther in the first round.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend