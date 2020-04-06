‘Take Me Back To Happy Valley’ Apparel Sale To Support State College Food Bank

As Penn State’s remote learning period rages on, more and more students are beginning to feel homesick and long for the good ol’ days in Happy Valley.

University Tees understands students’ plight all too well. As a result, the clothing retailer launched a new line of t-shirts and sweatshirts reading “Take Me Back To Happy Valley” on the front and featuring a collage of State College’s beloved bars, including the Gaff, Champs, and the Phyrst, on the back.

Items included in the sale are t-shirts (available in pastel blue and yellow), long-sleeve shirts (available in pastel blue, yellow, and gray), and gray crew neck sweatshirts — all of which feature the same design. The gear is priced at $25, $30, and $40, respectively. Sizes range from small to 5XL, but those 2XL and above will be charged an additional $2 per item.

According to University Tees, a percentage of the proceeds from the apparel sale will be donated to the State College food bank “to help support the State College community in this difficult time.”

You can order apparel through University Tees until the sale closes at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 6. The retailer encourages customers to be patient when waiting for their orders to be shipped due to effects radiating from the coronavirus pandemic.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]