Vote For The Nittany Lion In Sirius XM’s Best Mascot Tournament

The Nittany Lion will be one of 64 college mascots to enter Sirius XM’s twitter mascot tournament. Voting will begin today via Sirius XM’s college sports’ twitter page.

Penn State earned the 10 seed in the East region. The Nittany Lion will face No. 7 Roc the Panther from Pitt in the first round — even if they may actually be the same animal. Should the Nittany Lion advance, it would match up against the winner of Louisville and Kentucky.

We got this! https://t.co/c8RzR9D0Wo — The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) April 4, 2020

The Big Ten was well represented, earning 10 mascots in the tournament. No. 1 Ohio State headlines the conference, and is followed by No. 3 Wisconsin and Rutgers, No. 5 Michigan State, No. 8 Maryland, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 10 Penn State and Nebraska, No. 12 Minnesota, and No. 13 Purdue.

Ohio State’s Brutus was joined by LSU, UCLA, and Duke as the top seeds in the bracket.

Voting will be through Twitter polls, however it is unclear how long each round will take. Fans should monitor this Twitter page for tournament updates, and continue to vote for the Nittany Lion.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

