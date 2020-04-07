Hire Big10+ Career Fair To Take Place Virtually April 14
The annual Hire Big10+ Career Fair is gearing up once again this spring. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festivities will take place virtually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
In accordance with prior years, this year’s career fair will be open to students from all 14 Big Ten schools as well as DePaul, the University of Chicago, and Notre Dame. Those who take part will be able to connect with employers via online video chats and calls.
Although the virtual fair won’t be able to offer every amenity as its in-person counterparts, students will still be able to network with officials and employers and potentially score a full-time job, an internship, or co-op position.
Established in 1965, the Hire Big10+ Consortium is a network of dedicated career services professionals, according to its website. The organization works with students and employers from across the country to provide critical information and support for students looking to enter a variety of professional fields.
Students interested in attending the virtual fair should register as soon as possible through its online form. You’ll be required to answer a variety of questions relating to your ideal work field, link your LinkedIn profile, and upload your resume.
Before the big day, Penn State students are encouraged to work with counselors to have their resumes reviewed and profiles checked. To help with that, Nittany Lion Careers will host virtual counselor sessions during business hours.
