Penn State Student Farm To Hold Online Plant Sale Throughout April

Although campus is empty and students are studying from the comfort of their own homes, Penn State’s Student Farm is still hard at work. This month, the Student Farm is continuing on with its annual plant sale — although this time, it’ll be selling online.

Members of the Student Farm weren’t able to plant many of its vegetable varieties this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure nothing goes to waste, the organization hopes to send its plants and seeds to Penn Staters all across the country.

Orders can be placed online through this Google Form. Vegetable plants cost $2 each (or three for $5), while native perennial plants will run you $5 each (or three for $12). Additionally, a special garden starter pack features 36 plants for a flat $60. Customers are encouraged to mix and match when ordering.

The Student Farm is currently offering a wide variety of plants. Vegetable crops include many tomatoes, peppers, and squashes, while perennial plant varieties include Snow Flurry, Red Cardinal Flower, and Oak Leaf plants.

Once your order is placed, you’ll be reached individually by a member of the Student Farm to confirm your order and determine payment and pickup arrangements. Online sales will continue throughout the month of April.

“Gardening and local food production is a great tool for action in the face of this global crisis,” Student Farm intern and senior Jade Menow said. “Starting a garden is a motivator to get outside, and provides you and your loved ones with a reliable source of fresh vegetables. Additionally, excess produce can work to establish and strengthen community ties when distributed to friends, family or neighbors.”

You can find a full list of the plant sale’s available varieties, as well as tips on planting and harvesting, here. Fair warning, though — it’s a big file, so be patient when opening!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Spring 2020 Commencement: All We Get Is A Zoom Meeting? There’s no question that commencement shouldn’t be held in May. Or even in June. But what Penn State has shown is that a physical ceremony is nothing more than an afterthought.