Penn State Hoops’ Lamar Stevens Signs On With Rize Management

Penn State men’s basketball senior forward Lamar Stevens has signed his first NBA player contract with Rize Management, according to Scott W. Nichols, the organization’s founder.

Stevens, who missed out on the opportunity to play in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, will move onto the next level after a dazzling career in Happy Valley. He scored 2,207 points in 135 appearances over four seasons with Penn State. That mark is just six points shy of Talor Battle’s program record.

Rize Management is a smaller firm based in Los Angeles, and focuses on “high level service while giving each player his own personal attention,” according to its website. Rize uses its smaller size to its advantage, only taking on a smaller, more concentrated clientele to develop more genuine connections with the players.

Stevens will be represented by Nichols, who already represents a slew of NBA players, international players, and graduating college student-athletes. Nichols’ list of clients includes James Ennis III, a current Orlando Magic player who has spent six seasons in the NBA.

Stevens’ well-rounded play style and four years of experience in the Big Ten will likely place him a second-round pick in this year’s NBA draft. The 6’8″ forward also averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds during an impressive senior season that would have ended with the Nittany Lions playing in the NCAA tournament.

