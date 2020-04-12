Saquon Barkley Partners With No Kid Hungry To Fight Child Hunger

After more than a month without sports and tedious online classes, we could all use a little feel-good content these days.

Saquon Barkley stepped in to do just that Saturday evening when he announced he’s partnering with Pepsi to fight child hunger through No Kid Hungry.

Let’s team up to fight child hunger–go to https://t.co/9W0aae41Go to help ensure kids across America get the meals they desperately need. @PepsiCo @nokidhungry #givemealsgivehope pic.twitter.com/yaun2F7hgN — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 11, 2020

“There are a lot of kids that rely on school meals and with us staying inside the house and trying to beat this virus, that presents another problem for those kids,” Barkley said in the video. “Let’s make sure no kid goes hungry and let’s make a difference in a lot of these families’ lives.”

No Kid Hungry was certainly thankful for Barkley’s endorsement. Since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, the organization has donated approximately $5.3 million to 191 organizations in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C. According to No Kid Hungry, 2.1 million meals per day will be served to children using the funds raised so far.

We’re so glad you’re on Team No Kid Hungry, Saquon! Thank you so much for your support and helping make sure millions of kids get the food they need. — No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) April 11, 2020

This certainly isn’t the first time Barkley has been in the news for his charitable efforts. Back in 2018, he announced he’d raise money to support 22q, a rare genetic disease, through the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

If you’re interested in donating to help feed kids in need, you can click here to make a difference.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

