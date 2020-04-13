Penn State Football’s Saeed Blacknall Signed By Pittsburgh Steelers After XFL Stint

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Penn State football wide receiver Saeed Blacknall to a contract, the team announced Monday morning.

Blacknall inked a contract with the Steelers after impressing in the XFL with the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Blacknall was undrafted coming out of Penn State, but he signed on with the Oakland Raiders and spent most of the 2018 season on the organization’s practice squad. He was active for one game during that season before being demoted to the practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, he was never able to stick around with an NFL team and got drafted in the 2020 XFL Supplemental Draft by the LA Wildcats. Blacknall appeared in three games for the now-suspended XFL — totaling four receptions, 120 yards, and two touchdowns.

Of the two TDs new #Steelers WR Saeed Blacknall had in the XFL with the Wildcats pic.twitter.com/0yK6u6tGm8 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) April 13, 2020

In his four-year career as a Nittany Lion, Blacknall totaled 50 catches for 979 yards and seven touchdowns. He becomes the fourth XFL player to sign on with the Steelers this offseason. The 6’3″ wide receiver will presumably have to fight his way onto the Steelers roster during training camp and the preseason.

During his time as a Nittany Lion, Blacknall was the consummate deep-ball threat. He picked up a Big Ten championship ring in 2016 and played a huge role in the team’s final win of that magical season. Blacknall famously hauled in 40- and 70-yard touchdown passes to help the Nittany Lions overcome a 28-7 deficit and win the 2016 conference title game against Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Penn State Dining Donating Unused Food To Local Food Banks & Schools Penn State’s Housing and Food Services has been donating any unused food to different parts of the community in need.