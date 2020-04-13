Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2020
It’s taken two additional weeks, but we’re finally just days away from the day you’ve all been waiting for: UPUA Election Day.
Voting for this year’s election will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15 and remain open until 9 p.m. Unlike past years, campaign staffers won’t be able to hunt you down outside the HUB with their infamous iPads and colorful t-shirts. This year, to cast your vote, you’ll need to log into your OrgCentral account here and select your desired candidates from the ballots that appear.
For the first time since 2017, two executive tickets are vying for the presidency and vice presidency this time around. They’re joined by a few dozen at-large representatives and delegates from Penn State’s academic colleges.
It’s not a bad idea to read up on each ticket’s initiatives before voting for our next student government leaders who will lead UPUA’s 15th Assembly. To do so, click on any of the names below to check out their platforms and ambitions. You can also catch by reading our recaps of this spring’s presidential and vice-presidential debates.
Besides this year’s executive tickets, 19 students are running for 20 available at-large seats, while 16 are running to represent their respective academic colleges. At this time, no students are running to represent the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Arts and Architecture, and the College of Nursing.
Executive Tickets
At-Large Representatives
Academic College Representatives
Smeal College Of Business
Donald P. Bellisario College Of Communications
College Of Earth & Mineral Sciences
College Of Education
College Of Engineering
College Of Health & Human Development
College Of Information Sciences & Technology
College Of The Liberal Arts
Division Of Undergraduate Studies
Eberly College Of Science
Schreyer Honors College
More specifics on the voting process, including a handy video tutorial for voting through OrgCentral, can be found here.
