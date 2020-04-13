Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2020

It’s taken two additional weeks, but we’re finally just days away from the day you’ve all been waiting for: UPUA Election Day.

Voting for this year’s election will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15 and remain open until 9 p.m. Unlike past years, campaign staffers won’t be able to hunt you down outside the HUB with their infamous iPads and colorful t-shirts. This year, to cast your vote, you’ll need to log into your OrgCentral account here and select your desired candidates from the ballots that appear.

For the first time since 2017, two executive tickets are vying for the presidency and vice presidency this time around. They’re joined by a few dozen at-large representatives and delegates from Penn State’s academic colleges.

It’s not a bad idea to read up on each ticket’s initiatives before voting for our next student government leaders who will lead UPUA’s 15th Assembly. To do so, click on any of the names below to check out their platforms and ambitions. You can also catch by reading our recaps of this spring’s presidential and vice-presidential debates.

Besides this year’s executive tickets, 19 students are running for 20 available at-large seats, while 16 are running to represent their respective academic colleges. At this time, no students are running to represent the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Arts and Architecture, and the College of Nursing.

Executive Tickets

Zach McKay & Lexy Pathickal

Erin Boas & Kyle Larson

At-Large Representatives

Noah Robertson

Samantha Browne

Tom Dougherty

Cam McColgan

Adeline Mishler

Keri Eiben

Steven Zhang

Erin Boas

Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson

Joshua Reynolds

Tim Tierney

Aarathi Kallur

Kara Dolusio

Sarah Jordan

Daniel Risser

Mati McIntyre

Yoo Jin Jeong

Jacob Klipstein

Megan Dalo

Academic College Representatives

Smeal College Of Business

Rodney Burgwin

Rainier Foley-DeFiore

Donald P. Bellisario College Of Communications

Lakyn Meeder

College Of Earth & Mineral Sciences

Amanda Byrd

College Of Education

Ethan Benjamin

Amy Garry

College Of Engineering

Sydney Gibbard

Subohi Agarwal

College Of Health & Human Development

Patricia Birungi

College Of Information Sciences & Technology

Brian Schultz

Matt Peterson

College Of The Liberal Arts

Najee Rodriguez

Division Of Undergraduate Studies

Manny Almonte

Eberly College Of Science

Cara Fliegel

Alex Jena

Schreyer Honors College

Lewis Richardson

More specifics on the voting process, including a handy video tutorial for voting through OrgCentral, can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State Dining Donating Unused Food To Local Food Banks & Schools Penn State’s Housing and Food Services has been donating any unused food to different parts of the community in need.