Lion Ambassadors To Host Old Main Appreciation Day April 14

After more than a month away from campus, we’re missing Old Main a lot these days.

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors understand our plight all too well. To reminisce on the university’s most iconic landmark, they’ll host a virtual Old Main appreciation day celebration on Tuesday, April 14.

The Lion Ambassadors are encouraging Penn Staters to submit their favorite photos of Old Main by uploading them to their Facebook event page or direct messaging them on Twitter or Instagram. To be successfully entered, submitted photos must be original and accompanied by #MissYouOldMain.

“Wherever you are, join us for a day all about being WE ARE by sharing your favorite picture or drawing of Old Main,” the Lion Ambassadors wrote on Facebook.

Contestants can compete for prizes in several categories, including funniest, best throwback, most creative, and best night shot. Winners will receive gift cards to local businesses in State College as well as a slew of Penn State apparel and goodies.

You can find more information about the event here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Onward State *Would’ve* Endorsed McKay-Pathickal For 2020 UPUA Election…If It Were Allowed Onward State can’t give an official UPUA election endorsement this year, but some of its editors are going with Zach McKay and Lexy Pathickal.