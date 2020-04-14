PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Lion Ambassadors To Host Old Main Appreciation Day April 14

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
4/14/20 4:13 am

After more than a month away from campus, we’re missing Old Main a lot these days.

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors understand our plight all too well. To reminisce on the university’s most iconic landmark, they’ll host a virtual Old Main appreciation day celebration on Tuesday, April 14.

The Lion Ambassadors are encouraging Penn Staters to submit their favorite photos of Old Main by uploading them to their Facebook event page or direct messaging them on Twitter or Instagram. To be successfully entered, submitted photos must be original and accompanied by #MissYouOldMain.

“Wherever you are, join us for a day all about being WE ARE by sharing your favorite picture or drawing of Old Main,” the Lion Ambassadors wrote on Facebook.

Contestants can compete for prizes in several categories, including funniest, best throwback, most creative, and best night shot. Winners will receive gift cards to local businesses in State College as well as a slew of Penn State apparel and goodies.

You can find more information about the event here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Otis

Hire Big10+ Career Fair To Take Place Virtually April 14

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festivities will take place virtually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Vote For The Nittany Lion In Sirius XM’s Best Mascot Tournament

Reliving Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Top Five Goals Of 2020

Onward State *Would’ve* Endorsed McKay-Pathickal For 2020 UPUA Election…If It Were Allowed

Onward State can’t give an official UPUA election endorsement this year, but some of its editors are going with Zach McKay and Lexy Pathickal.

Blue & White Society To Hold Annual ‘PS i(heart)U’ Week Virtually

The week-long event will take place between April 13 and April 18, featuring an array of virtual events and speakers.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend