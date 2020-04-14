Penn State Athletics Announces 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate Initiative

There may not be a Blue-White spring game this year, but you still have the chance to host your own Blue-White virtual tailgate.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, Penn State Athletics is encouraging fans to host their own virtual tailgate to show off their Penn State pride.

Come join the Virtual Tailgate this Saturday from the comfort of your home!



: https://t.co/Rk6Gkxuwkr#BWVirtualTailgate #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Wmb5UO98CC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 14, 2020

Fans who register their Zoom virtual tailgates will have the chance of meeting a Penn State football coach, a former student-athlete, or the Nittany Lion in their video conference. To make things more realistic, there are custom video backgrounds featuring the view from every Beaver Stadium parking lot found here.

Also, in partnership with the Nittany Lion Club, fans can share screenshots of their virtual tailgates on social media using #BWVirtualTailgate to be entered as one of the Nittany Lion Club Virtual Tailgates of the Game. In addition, fans can submit their favorite tailgate recipes here to have a chance of being featured on the Nittany Lion Club web page.

The full list of of scheduled events during the virtual tailgate are:

11 a.m. – Virtual Lots Open – Begin your tailgate

11:15 a.m. – Trivia and interactive questions will be posted on social media for fans to discuss in their tailgates

11:30 a.m. – Football coaching staff members, former student-athletes and other specials guests will join Zoom tailgates

11:45 a.m. – Release of virtual spring game schedule poster

12 p.m. – Team arrival video posted on Facebook

12:10 p.m. – Blue Band takes the field via 360° video on Facebook

12:20 p.m. – Team run out 360° video on Facebook

12:30 p.m. – 2016 Penn State vs. Ohio State game replay on Facebook Live

1 p.m. – NLC Tailgates of the Game announced

1:30 p.m. – Penn State Coaches Radio Show via the Penn State Sports Network

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Onward State *Would’ve* Endorsed McKay-Pathickal For 2020 UPUA Election…If It Were Allowed Onward State can’t give an official UPUA election endorsement this year, but some of its editors are going with Zach McKay and Lexy Pathickal.