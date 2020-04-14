Penn State Athletics Announces 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate Initiative
There may not be a Blue-White spring game this year, but you still have the chance to host your own Blue-White virtual tailgate.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, Penn State Athletics is encouraging fans to host their own virtual tailgate to show off their Penn State pride.
Fans who register their Zoom virtual tailgates will have the chance of meeting a Penn State football coach, a former student-athlete, or the Nittany Lion in their video conference. To make things more realistic, there are custom video backgrounds featuring the view from every Beaver Stadium parking lot found here.
Also, in partnership with the Nittany Lion Club, fans can share screenshots of their virtual tailgates on social media using #BWVirtualTailgate to be entered as one of the Nittany Lion Club Virtual Tailgates of the Game. In addition, fans can submit their favorite tailgate recipes here to have a chance of being featured on the Nittany Lion Club web page.
The full list of of scheduled events during the virtual tailgate are:
11 a.m. – Virtual Lots Open – Begin your tailgate
11:15 a.m. – Trivia and interactive questions will be posted on social media for fans to discuss in their tailgates
11:30 a.m. – Football coaching staff members, former student-athletes and other specials guests will join Zoom tailgates
11:45 a.m. – Release of virtual spring game schedule poster
12 p.m. – Team arrival video posted on Facebook
12:10 p.m. – Blue Band takes the field via 360° video on Facebook
12:20 p.m. – Team run out 360° video on Facebook
12:30 p.m. – 2016 Penn State vs. Ohio State game replay on Facebook Live
1 p.m. – NLC Tailgates of the Game announced
1:30 p.m. – Penn State Coaches Radio Show via the Penn State Sports Network
