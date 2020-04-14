Penn State’s Center For Sexual And Gender Diversity Launches Pen Pal Program

The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD) is giving Penn State students the opportunity to make some new friends and stay connected while away from campus.

The department launched a new pen pal program to help like-minded students communicate while isolated at home and hopefully make Penn State’s remote learning period a bit easier.

To get started, students are encouraged to fill out a Google form that will match them with a like-minded pen pal. You’ll be asked to answer questions relating to sexual identity and gender, age, hobbies, academic majors and minors, and whether you’d like to communicate digitally or the ol’ fashioned way (read: snail-mail).

This can be a lonely time for a lot of students who are stuck in their houses social distancing all day, so having a pen pal to communicate with can be a great way to cure the boredom that remote learning and quarantine bring.

With all the time that’s (probably) on your hands, who knows where a pen pal might take you. Maybe you’ll find a new roomie, best friend, or future cornhole partner.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Onward State *Would’ve* Endorsed McKay-Pathickal For 2020 UPUA Election…If It Were Allowed Onward State can’t give an official UPUA election endorsement this year, but some of its editors are going with Zach McKay and Lexy Pathickal.