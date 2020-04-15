Penn State Student Health Insurance Plan To Fully Cover COVID-19 Testing, Treatment, & Copays

All coronavirus-related testing, treatment, copays, deductibles, or coinsurance will be fully covered for students and dependents under Penn State’s Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP), according to a press release.

This coverage will include all members of the SHIP plan regardless of where they live. Testing will be 100% covered, up to $51.33, until June 18, 2020, while treatment for COVID-19 will also be 100% covered until May 31, 2020.

For international students or dependents on the SHIP plan who have left the country, but need to seek medical care due to COVID-19, they are still eligible to use the insurance plan until August 12, 2020.

The university also announced changes to its pharmacy, referral, and telehealth operations due to the pandemic.

In terms of the Penn State’s UHS Pharmacy, there will be no waiting period for those needing to obtain prescription refills until August 12. The pharmacy is offering curbside pickup, and for those living outside of the State College, they will only be charged a $3 postage fee to have their prescription sent to them. However, at this time, the pharmacy can only mail to those in Pennsylvania or Florida.

For students currently outside of State College who would typically need referrals from UHS in order to seek outside medical care, all referral restriction has been waived until May 12. However, for those still living within a 25-mile radius of State College, they will still need a referral to see a specialist after May 12.

The university is still navigating ways in which to make telehealth completely accessible, but that too will be 100% covered under SHIP when available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Onward State *Would’ve* Endorsed McKay-Pathickal For 2020 UPUA Election…If It Were Allowed Onward State can’t give an official UPUA election endorsement this year, but some of its editors are going with Zach McKay and Lexy Pathickal.