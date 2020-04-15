Zach McKay Elected Student Body President

It’s official: Zach McKay is the next UPUA president.

McKay was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Lexy Pathickal, defeating the only other president-VP ticket Erin Boas and Kyle Larson. There were no significant executive write-in campaigns.

This election marks the first contested election for president that UPUA has seen since 2017. It was expected to be a close one, as both McKay and Boas commanded large and vocal followings. When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized after polls closed at 9 p.m., McKay and Pathickal managed to snag 2,844 votes.

This year’s elections were historic, as it was the first time that candidates needed to campaign completely remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the 14th Assembly elections, executive ticket candidates Laura McKinney and Jake Griggs earned 4,794 votes.

McKay and Pathickal are both juniors who have served in UPUA during the last two years. McKay, a junior from Pittsburgh, is majoring in economics and has served as the College of Arts and Architecture representative, an at-large representative, and the Governmental Affairs committee chair within UPUA. Pathickal, a junior from Bucks County, is majoring in political science and has previously served in UPUA as the Director of Outreach and the Chair of Outreach.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 15th Assembly. There were 19 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, as well as many candidates running for the academic rep seats.

At-Large Representatives

Erin Boas (2397)

Megan Dalo (2039)

Adeline Mishler (1963)

Sarah Jordan (1943)

Samantha Browne (1869)

Tom Dougherty (1864)

Kara Dolusio (1831)

Steven Zhang (1828)

Jacob Klipstein (1803)

Yoo Jin Jeong (1753)

Daniel Risser (1737)

Annmarie Rounds-Sorenson (1728)

Tim Tierney (1723)

Mati McIntyre (1719)

Noah Robertson (1678)

Joshua Reynolds (1650)

Cam McColgan (1572)

Aarathi Kallur (1561)

Keri Eiben (1540)

YuNa Choi (226)

Academic Representatives

Smeal College of Business

Rainer Foley-DeFiore (534)

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Lakyn Meeder (412)

College of Earth & Mineral Sciences

Amanda Byrd (180)

College of Education

Amy Garry (167)

College of Engineering

Sydney Gibbard (496)

College of Health & Human Development

Patricia Birungi (687)

College of Information Sciences & Technology

Brian Schultz (132)

College of the Liberal Arts

Najee Rodriguez (809)

College of Nursing

Kelly Synder (25)

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Manny Almonte (308)

Eberly College of Science

Cara Fliegel (278)

Schreyer Honors College

Lewis Richardson (529)

Editor’s note: McKay’s vote total was originally announced as 2,843, but later changed to 2,844 due to one student’s provisional ballot being submitted because of an issue with OrgCentral.

